SHOPEE

#519 COMPANY RANKING
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It is a platform tailored for the region, providing customers with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and logistical support. Shopee aims to continually enhance its platform and become the region’s e-commerce destination of choice via ongoing product optimisation and localised user-centered strategies. Shopee, a Sea company, was first launched in Singapore in 2015, and has since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Sea is a leader in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services across Greater Southeast Asia. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology, and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol SE. The Shopee team is rapidly expanding across the region and we are constantly on the lookout for talents who have the passion and drive to become part of a fast-moving and dynamic team. Do check out our career website http://careers.shopee.sg/ for our available positions!
computer emoji
shopee.com
ninja emoji
3,000-45,079 emps
light emoji
Since 2017
money emoji
Worth 103.1B
twitter social iconinstagram social iconfacebook social icon
#mobileappdevelopment#messaging-communications#ecommerce
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#519
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
2%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
3
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

SHOPEE (SE)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #519

Shopee's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Bitget Wallet Unveils Full-Stack Roadmap Across Trade, Earn, Pay, And Discover

Bitget Wallet Unveils Full-Stack Roadmap Across Trade, Earn, Pay, And Discover

Wed May 21 2025 By BTCWire

What Capitalists Got Wrong About the 'Future of Education,' And What They Should Have Done Instead

What Capitalists Got Wrong About the 'Future of Education,' And What They Should Have Done Instead

Tue Dec 24 2024 By the frog society

From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke

From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke

Mon Aug 19 2024 By Podcast

ELT is Dead, and EtLT Will End Modern Data Processing Architecture

ELT is Dead, and EtLT Will End Modern Data Processing Architecture

Thu Jul 27 2023 By Zhou Jieguang

Searching for Meaning: What Real World Semantic Search Looks Like

Searching for Meaning: What Real World Semantic Search Looks Like

Fri Jul 07 2023 By Marcelo Wiermann

Top Anti-Defect Browsers - Which Is the Best for You?

Top Anti-Defect Browsers - Which Is the Best for You?

Fri Mar 31 2023 By Hidemyacc

The Latest Software Development Trends To Watch Right Now

The Latest Software Development Trends To Watch Right Now

Fri Mar 31 2023 By Potado

Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

Fri Dec 23 2022 By Kevin Kim

10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022

10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022

Mon Mar 28 2022 By Evgenia Kuzmenko

The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia

The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia

Thu Mar 03 2022 By Bluestone PIM

"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud

"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud

Wed Dec 22 2021 By Qin En

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

Thu Oct 14 2021 By Zoe Chew

Shopee's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Shopee celebrates 10 years of empowering MSMEs on the platform

Shopee celebrates 10 years of empowering MSMEs on the platform

manilatimes.net

Tue Dec 30 2025

Water hyacinths and ripple effects: How your favorite shopping app helped this women-driven initiative

Water hyacinths and ripple effects: How your favorite shopping app helped this women-driven initiative

rappler.com

Mon Dec 22 2025

Happy times for Vietnam as Nam Dinh upstage Bangkok United 4-1 to top Group B of Asean club Championships

Happy times for Vietnam as Nam Dinh upstage Bangkok United 4-1 to top Group B of Asean club Championships

thestar.com.my

Fri Dec 19 2025

Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu and Jose Mari Chan reunite for holiday campaign

Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu and Jose Mari Chan reunite for holiday campaign

manilatimes.net

Thu Dec 11 2025

Incentives, training, cross-border tools: How Shopee’s $50m investment offers S’pore SMEs opportunities to grow

Incentives, training, cross-border tools: How Shopee’s $50m investment offers S’pore SMEs opportunities to grow

straitstimes.com

Wed Dec 10 2025

Best 12.12 sale offers to shop now in Singapore

Best 12.12 sale offers to shop now in Singapore

straitstimes.com

Mon Dec 08 2025

Selangor battles back for draw against Philippines in Asean Club Championship

Selangor battles back for draw against Philippines in Asean Club Championship

thestar.com.my

Wed Dec 03 2025

Best 10.10 sale offers to shop now: Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and more

Best 10.10 sale offers to shop now: Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and more

straitstimes.com

Fri Oct 10 2025

Buriram held by Pathum in Shopee Cup thriller

Buriram held by Pathum in Shopee Cup thriller

bangkokpost.com

Thu Sep 25 2025

Brilliant Bergson fires JDT to 4-0 victory against Bangkok

Brilliant Bergson fires JDT to 4-0 victory against Bangkok

thestar.com.my

Thu Sep 25 2025

Bangkok United ready for Johor test

Bangkok United ready for Johor test

bangkokpost.com

Wed Sep 24 2025

Faisal Halim shines as Selangor tame Tampines Rovers

Faisal Halim shines as Selangor tame Tampines Rovers

thestar.com.my

Wed Sep 24 2025

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Shopee

avatar

Shopee WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!