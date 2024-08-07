SHOPEE
#519 COMPANY RANKING
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It is a platform tailored for the region, providing customers with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and logistical support. Shopee aims to continually enhance its platform and become the region’s e-commerce destination of choice via ongoing product optimisation and localised user-centered strategies. Shopee, a Sea company, was first launched in Singapore in 2015, and has since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Sea is a leader in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services across Greater Southeast Asia. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology, and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol SE. The Shopee team is rapidly expanding across the region and we are constantly on the lookout for talents who have the passion and drive to become part of a fast-moving and dynamic team. Do check out our career website http://careers.shopee.sg/ for our available positions!
3,000-45,079 emps
Since 2017
Worth 103.1B
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#519Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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SHOPEE (SE)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #519
Shopee's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Shopee's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Shopee celebrates 10 years of empowering MSMEs on the platform
manilatimes.net
Tue Dec 30 2025
Water hyacinths and ripple effects: How your favorite shopping app helped this women-driven initiative
rappler.com
Mon Dec 22 2025
Happy times for Vietnam as Nam Dinh upstage Bangkok United 4-1 to top Group B of Asean club Championships
thestar.com.my
Fri Dec 19 2025
Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu and Jose Mari Chan reunite for holiday campaign
manilatimes.net
Thu Dec 11 2025
Incentives, training, cross-border tools: How Shopee’s $50m investment offers S’pore SMEs opportunities to grow
straitstimes.com
Wed Dec 10 2025
Best 12.12 sale offers to shop now in Singapore
straitstimes.com
Mon Dec 08 2025
Selangor battles back for draw against Philippines in Asean Club Championship
thestar.com.my
Wed Dec 03 2025
Best 10.10 sale offers to shop now: Amazon, Lazada, Shopee and more
straitstimes.com
Fri Oct 10 2025
Buriram held by Pathum in Shopee Cup thriller
bangkokpost.com
Thu Sep 25 2025
Brilliant Bergson fires JDT to 4-0 victory against Bangkok
thestar.com.my
Thu Sep 25 2025
Bangkok United ready for Johor test
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Wed Sep 24 2025
Faisal Halim shines as Selangor tame Tampines Rovers
thestar.com.my
Wed Sep 24 2025