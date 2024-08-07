SHOPEE #519 COMPANY RANKING

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It is a platform tailored for the region, providing customers with an easy, secure and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and logistical support. Shopee aims to continually enhance its platform and become the region’s e-commerce destination of choice via ongoing product optimisation and localised user-centered strategies. Shopee, a Sea company, was first launched in Singapore in 2015, and has since expanded its reach to Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Sea is a leader in digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services across Greater Southeast Asia. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology, and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol SE. The Shopee team is rapidly expanding across the region and we are constantly on the lookout for talents who have the passion and drive to become part of a fast-moving and dynamic team. Do check out our career website http://careers.shopee.sg/ for our available positions!