SENSOR TOWER #2066 COMPANY RANKING

Sensor Tower is the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and performance metrics in the mobile app ecosystem. Founded in 2013, the company’s innovative mobile performance, trend insights, and ad network products offer enterprise-level data on the global app economy. From mobile-first startups to blue-chip companies and financial institutions, Sensor Tower provides quality insights and leading customer support at every step of the mobile journey. Sensor Tower serves independent and Fortune 500 customers alike, spanning the mobile games, tech, finance markets and beyond.