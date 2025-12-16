SCYLLADB

#10272 COMPANY RANKING
ScyllaDB develops a high-performance NoSQL database designed for data-intensive applications requiring extreme throughput and low latency. Their database is compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB but delivers significantly faster performance through a close-to-the-metal architecture built from the ground up in C++.
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scylladb.com
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Since 2012
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SCYLLADB

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EVERGREEN INDEX #10272

ScyllaDB's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Cache vs. Database: Comparing Memcached and ScyllaDB

Cache vs. Database: Comparing Memcached and ScyllaDB

Thu Jan 29 2026 By ScyllaDB

MongoDB vs ScyllaDB: Architecture Comparison

MongoDB vs ScyllaDB: Architecture Comparison

Mon Jan 26 2026 By ScyllaDB

How Supercell Powers its Massive Social Network with ScyllaDB

How Supercell Powers its Massive Social Network with ScyllaDB

Tue Dec 30 2025 By ScyllaDB

Meet ScyllaDB: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet ScyllaDB: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Tue Dec 16 2025 By Company of the Week

How Digital Turbine Migrated DynamoDB to GCP With ScyllaDB in One Sprint

How Digital Turbine Migrated DynamoDB to GCP With ScyllaDB in One Sprint

Tue Sep 30 2025 By ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML

ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML

Thu Sep 18 2025 By ScyllaDB

From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries

From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries

Thu Sep 11 2025 By ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB vs Apache Cassandra: A Decade of Evolution, Performance Gains, and New Capabilities

ScyllaDB vs Apache Cassandra: A Decade of Evolution, Performance Gains, and New Capabilities

Tue Aug 12 2025 By ScyllaDB

"Build a High-Performance Video Streaming App with ScyllaDB and NextJS"

"Build a High-Performance Video Streaming App with ScyllaDB and NextJS"

Mon Aug 04 2025 By ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB vs. MongoDB: How Numberly Optimizes NoSQL for Performance and Flexibility

ScyllaDB vs. MongoDB: How Numberly Optimizes NoSQL for Performance and Flexibility

Wed Jul 30 2025 By ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB Hits Fourth Generation with Raft, Tablets, and a Cloud-First Vision

ScyllaDB Hits Fourth Generation with Raft, Tablets, and a Cloud-First Vision

Wed May 21 2025 By George Anadiotis

ScyllaDB Founder & CEO Speaks on Revolutionizing Databases and Scaling for the Future

ScyllaDB Founder & CEO Speaks on Revolutionizing Databases and Scaling for the Future

Mon Dec 23 2024 By TechcNEWS BYTE

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