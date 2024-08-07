RRE VENTURES
#3258 COMPANY RANKING
RRE Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in New York City. Since our founding in 1994 we have sought out and partnered with extraordinary entrepreneurs who seek to disrupt and transform industries. RRE is a long-term lead investor. We are active strategic, operational and financial partners with the companies we finance. We also bring to bear a highly distinctive network of relationships across multiple industries and countries, proactively assist in recruiting top-tier talent, and provide innovative PR and marketing support. You can learn more about our team and senior advisors. RRE manages over a billion dollars of capital across five funds. Our operation is structured, from both a team and capital standpoint, to enable us to invest in early stage companies while remaining active and participatory throughout the financing life of a venture. We define the scope of our investment horizon as products or services enabled by information technology. This has historically included virtually all expressions of software and internet technology as well as hardware and technology-enabled services. We invest across the United States and in select overseas geographies. We view New York’s burgeoning innovation economy as critically important to the creation of the next wave of large technology companies. With over fifty portfolio companies based in the New York Metro region, we are among the area’s most active investors.
97-103 emps
Since 1994
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RRE VENTURES
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RRE Ventures's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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RRE Ventures's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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