RRE VENTURES

#3258 COMPANY RANKING
RRE Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in New York City. Since our founding in 1994 we have sought out and partnered with extraordinary entrepreneurs who seek to disrupt and transform industries. RRE is a long-term lead investor. We are active strategic, operational and financial partners with the companies we finance. We also bring to bear a highly distinctive network of relationships across multiple industries and countries, proactively assist in recruiting top-tier talent, and provide innovative PR and marketing support. You can learn more about our team and senior advisors. RRE manages over a billion dollars of capital across five funds. Our operation is structured, from both a team and capital standpoint, to enable us to invest in early stage companies while remaining active and participatory throughout the financing life of a venture. We define the scope of our investment horizon as products or services enabled by information technology. This has historically included virtually all expressions of software and internet technology as well as hardware and technology-enabled services. We invest across the United States and in select overseas geographies. We view New York’s burgeoning innovation economy as critically important to the creation of the next wave of large technology companies. With over fifty portfolio companies based in the New York Metro region, we are among the area’s most active investors.
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RRE VENTURES

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RRE Ventures's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Writing Pandas to Make Your Python Code Scale

Writing Pandas to Make Your Python Code Scale

Tue Jun 21 2022 By Charlie Shelbourne

Blockchain Footprints In the 3 Most Powerful Global Financial Centers

Blockchain Footprints In the 3 Most Powerful Global Financial Centers

Mon Oct 01 2018 By Saibu Baba

Ultimate List of Crypto Investment Funds

Ultimate List of Crypto Investment Funds

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Everstake, Midas, and Apollo Launch mEVUSD, a Regulatory-Compliant Tokenized Investment Strategy

Everstake, Midas, and Apollo Launch mEVUSD, a Regulatory-Compliant Tokenized Investment Strategy

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Sat Jan 09 2021 By coinfeeds

Unsupervised Investments (I): A Guide to AI Investors

Unsupervised Investments (I): A Guide to AI Investors

Tue Feb 07 2017 By Francesco Corea

RRE Ventures's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
1up emerges from stealth with $2.5M for sales AI that answers customer objections, fills out RFPs

1up emerges from stealth with $2.5M for sales AI that answers customer objections, fills out RFPs

venturebeat.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Beluga Raises $4M Seed Round to Provide a Trusted Platform for Crypto Users to Invest with Confidence

Beluga Raises $4M Seed Round to Provide a Trusted Platform for Crypto Users to Invest with Confidence

venturebeat.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Mobile identity verification and authentication solutions startup Prove Identity raises $40M

Mobile identity verification and authentication solutions startup Prove Identity raises $40M

siliconangle.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Prove Identity Secures $40 Million in Funding Led by MassMutual Ventures and Capital One Ventures

Prove Identity Secures $40 Million in Funding Led by MassMutual Ventures and Capital One Ventures

businesswire.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

UKTV Ventures signs Raffolux deal

UKTV Ventures signs Raffolux deal

advanced-television.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Live Ventures Inc

Live Ventures Inc

reuters.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

Former Amex head and ’80s financial star James Robinson lists his Park Avenue home

Former Amex head and ’80s financial star James Robinson lists his Park Avenue home

crainsnewyork.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Former AmEx head and ’80s financial star James Robinson lists his Park Avenue home

Former AmEx head and ’80s financial star James Robinson lists his Park Avenue home

crainsnewyork.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Carvana ventures into the mountains with newest sponsorship

Carvana ventures into the mountains with newest sponsorship

autoremarketing.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

What Are Joint Ventures?

What Are Joint Ventures?

fool.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

ALIAVIA Ventures fights gender funding inequalities in the US and Australia

ALIAVIA Ventures fights gender funding inequalities in the US and Australia

techcrunch.com

Mon Oct 09 2023

CVS Health Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Amalgam Rx

CVS Health Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Amalgam Rx

businesswire.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

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