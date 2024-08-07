ROYALEAPI #9623 COMPANY RANKING

RoyaleAPI provides real-time analytics and a public API for the Supercell mobile game Clash Royale. For players, it shows real-time statistics, the decks they have played, win rates for specific decks they have played. For clans, we provide clan and clan family management tools to help them grow. Many tools are available to help players find and search for the best meta decks and help them win the game more successfully.