RIOT GAMES
#1649 COMPANY RANKING
Since 2006, Riot Games has stayed committed to changing the way video games are developed, published, and supported for players. From our first title, League of Legends, to 2020’s VALORANT; we have strived to evolve the community with growth in Esports, and expansion from games into entertainment. Players are the foundation of Riot's community and because of them, we’re able to reach new heights. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.” Riot Games recruiters will never ask for money or request sensitive information, and they'll always reach out from an @riotgames.com email address. You can learn more about Riot’s interview process here: https://www.riotgames.com/en/work-with-us/interviewing-at-riot/interview-process
4,100+ emps
Since 2006
Worth 28B
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RIOT GAMES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1649
Riot Games's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Riot Games's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Riot Games' Vanguard set to launch first in this SEA country | ONE Esports
oneesports.gg
Fri Mar 01 2024
Revolutionizing LoL: Riot Unveils New AI Bots, Vanguard Anti-Cheat, and Gameplay Enhancements
bnnbreaking.com
Fri Mar 01 2024
Who is the Iso voice actor in VALORANT?
dotesports.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
"They are going to make history": Fans fanatic as NewJeans is set to perform at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Ex-Riot devs’ new MMORPG could be a serious rival to New World, World of Warcraft, and FF14
vg247.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Bad language, worse jokes and riot police: What really happens in the tunnel
theathletic.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
League of Legends Patch 13.22 Preview – Mage Autos and Janna Rework
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
How to download Valorant – Sportskeeda
inferse.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: New Agent Iso Goes Live Alongside Patch 7.09
me.ign.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
LoL devs are ‘over-buffing’ 23 mage champs with attack changes to see if it breaks the meta
dotesports.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Are Mumbai (India) Valorant servers down today? (September 24) – Sportskeeda
inferse.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
We’re one step from League of Legends KDA bath water, I’m afraid
pcgamesn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023