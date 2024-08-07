RIOT GAMES #1649 COMPANY RANKING

Since 2006, Riot Games has stayed committed to changing the way video games are developed, published, and supported for players. From our first title, League of Legends, to 2020’s VALORANT; we have strived to evolve the community with growth in Esports, and expansion from games into entertainment. Players are the foundation of Riot's community and because of them, we’re able to reach new heights. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.” Riot Games recruiters will never ask for money or request sensitive information, and they'll always reach out from an @riotgames.com email address. You can learn more about Riot’s interview process here: https://www.riotgames.com/en/work-with-us/interviewing-at-riot/interview-process