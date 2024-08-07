RIOT GAMES

#1649 COMPANY RANKING
Since 2006, Riot Games has stayed committed to changing the way video games are developed, published, and supported for players. From our first title, League of Legends, to 2020’s VALORANT; we have strived to evolve the community with growth in Esports, and expansion from games into entertainment. Players are the foundation of Riot's community and because of them, we’re able to reach new heights. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.” Riot Games recruiters will never ask for money or request sensitive information, and they'll always reach out from an @riotgames.com email address. You can learn more about Riot’s interview process here: https://www.riotgames.com/en/work-with-us/interviewing-at-riot/interview-process
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leagueoflegends.com
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4,100+ emps
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Since 2006
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Worth 28B
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RIOT GAMES

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1649

Riot Games's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
My First Experience Attending a Hackathon Alone at Riot Games

My First Experience Attending a Hackathon Alone at Riot Games

Sat Jan 27 2018 By Emily Yu

Polemos Announces Partnership With Guinevere Capital To Drive Monetisation and Growth Across Gaming

Polemos Announces Partnership With Guinevere Capital To Drive Monetisation and Growth Across Gaming

Mon Jun 23 2025 By Gaming Wire

Kokomo Games Enters Web3 Gaming With Oversubscribed Angel Round

Kokomo Games Enters Web3 Gaming With Oversubscribed Angel Round

Tue Aug 13 2024 By Chainwire

Web3 Game Con: The World's Largest Web3 Game Show Debuts At ABS2024 In Taipei

Web3 Game Con: The World's Largest Web3 Game Show Debuts At ABS2024 In Taipei

Wed Jun 26 2024 By Gaming Wire

Parallel TCG Releases On Epic Games Store

Parallel TCG Releases On Epic Games Store

Thu Jun 13 2024 By Gaming Wire

Can Blockchain Solve The Affordable Housing Crisis? Exclusive Interview With TRL CEO Adrian Gaffor

Can Blockchain Solve The Affordable Housing Crisis? Exclusive Interview With TRL CEO Adrian Gaffor

Tue May 21 2024 By Olayimika Oyebanji

Ambrus Studio Brings PC And Mobile Gaming To Sui

Ambrus Studio Brings PC And Mobile Gaming To Sui

Wed Mar 13 2024 By Gaming Wire

Unveiling the Game-Changing Opportunities: An Exclusive Interview with Everplay

Unveiling the Game-Changing Opportunities: An Exclusive Interview with Everplay

Wed Oct 04 2023 By Roman Wiligut

Exploring Indian eSports: Triumphs, Partnerships, and Game Launches

Exploring Indian eSports: Triumphs, Partnerships, and Game Launches

Sun Aug 06 2023 By The Tech Panda

The Top Backend Development Frameworks in 2023

The Top Backend Development Frameworks in 2023

Wed May 10 2023 By slashdev.io

The Future of Gaming: Leveraging Data Engineering to Revolutionize Player Experience

The Future of Gaming: Leveraging Data Engineering to Revolutionize Player Experience

Sat Apr 01 2023 By Chingiz Nazar

How this Metaverse Shooter is Defining the Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming

How this Metaverse Shooter is Defining the Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming

Mon Jan 09 2023 By The Human & Machine

Riot Games's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Riot Games' Vanguard set to launch first in this SEA country | ONE Esports

Riot Games' Vanguard set to launch first in this SEA country | ONE Esports

oneesports.gg

Fri Mar 01 2024

Revolutionizing LoL: Riot Unveils New AI Bots, Vanguard Anti-Cheat, and Gameplay Enhancements

Revolutionizing LoL: Riot Unveils New AI Bots, Vanguard Anti-Cheat, and Gameplay Enhancements

bnnbreaking.com

Fri Mar 01 2024

Who is the Iso voice actor in VALORANT?

Who is the Iso voice actor in VALORANT?

dotesports.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

"They are going to make history": Fans fanatic as NewJeans is set to perform at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship

"They are going to make history": Fans fanatic as NewJeans is set to perform at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Ex-Riot devs’ new MMORPG could be a serious rival to New World, World of Warcraft, and FF14

Ex-Riot devs’ new MMORPG could be a serious rival to New World, World of Warcraft, and FF14

vg247.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Bad language, worse jokes and riot police: What really happens in the tunnel

Bad language, worse jokes and riot police: What really happens in the tunnel

theathletic.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

League of Legends Patch 13.22 Preview – Mage Autos and Janna Rework

League of Legends Patch 13.22 Preview – Mage Autos and Janna Rework

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

How to download Valorant – Sportskeeda

How to download Valorant – Sportskeeda

inferse.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: New Agent Iso Goes Live Alongside Patch 7.09

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: New Agent Iso Goes Live Alongside Patch 7.09

me.ign.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

LoL devs are ‘over-buffing’ 23 mage champs with attack changes to see if it breaks the meta

LoL devs are ‘over-buffing’ 23 mage champs with attack changes to see if it breaks the meta

dotesports.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Are Mumbai (India) Valorant servers down today? (September 24) – Sportskeeda

Are Mumbai (India) Valorant servers down today? (September 24) – Sportskeeda

inferse.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

We’re one step from League of Legends KDA bath water, I’m afraid

We’re one step from League of Legends KDA bath water, I’m afraid

pcgamesn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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