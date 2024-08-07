ASTEC INDUSTRIES

#1665 COMPANY RANKING
Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services. This segment provides its products to asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, ready mix concrete producers, contractors in the construction and demolition recycling markets, and governmental agencies. The Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures crushing equipment, mobile plants, bulk material handling solutions, vibrating equipment, screening equipment, electrical control centers, modular plants and systems, conveying equipment, plant automation products, portable plants, and mineral processing equipment, as well as offers consulting and engineering services. Astec Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
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astecindustries.com
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4148 emps
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Since 1972
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Worth 1.1B
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ASTEC INDUSTRIES (ASTE)

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Astec Industries's latest news & mentions

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Q3 Results 30th Jan Highlights: Ambuja Cements Q3 profit tumbles, Nestle India & AIA Engineering profit jump, Brigade Enterprises profit decline, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Cholamandalam Investment, Glenmark P

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Fri Jan 30 2026

Astec LifeSciences to Showcase Manufacturing and ESG Leadership at PMFAI's ICSCE Dubai

Astec LifeSciences to Showcase Manufacturing and ESG Leadership at PMFAI's ICSCE Dubai

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Fri Jan 16 2026

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Thu Dec 04 2025

Astec Industries : Brings Performance, Support, and Immersive Technology to World of Concrete 2026

Astec Industries : Brings Performance, Support, and Immersive Technology to World of Concrete 2026

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Mon Nov 17 2025

Q2 Results 29th Oct: Q2 Results Highlights: Coal India Q2 profit falls, APL Apollo & Raymond Lifestyle Q2 PAT jumps, BHEL Q2 net triples, L&T Q2 profit rises 16%, NTPC Green Q2 net surges to Rs 86 cr;

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Wed Oct 29 2025

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Wed Oct 29 2025

Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

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Mon Oct 27 2025

Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

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Mon Oct 27 2025

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to Participate in Sidoti Small Cap Conference on September 17, 2025

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Thu Sep 11 2025

Godrej family reaches an agreement to split the 127-year-old conglomerate into two branches

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Tue Apr 30 2024

Astec: ERP Implementation, Transformative Efforts, And New Products Imply Undervaluation

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Tue Mar 05 2024

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Astec Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

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Wed Nov 01 2023

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