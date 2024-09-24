NEWSABOUT
Click Here To Claim This Company

RECONFIG

StartUps2024 nominee

linkedin social icon
computer emoji
http://www.reconfig.no
ninja emoji
2-10 employees
light emoji
Since n.d.

COMPANY RANKING

#8049
Reconfig AS is a Norwegian software company developing cloud solutions for ...

RECONFIG

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #8049

RELATED COMPANIESRANK

Article Thumbnail
XDR Radiology
(xdrradiology.com)
#8050
Article Thumbnail
Semios
(semios.ai)
#8051
Article Thumbnail
Offsite
(joinoffsite.com)
#8052
Article Thumbnail
Rivvi
(rivvi.com)
#8053
Article Thumbnail
TrueWorld Studios
(trueworldstudios.com)
#8054
Article Thumbnail
Service Design Network Young Talent Board
(https://sdn-youngtalentboard.org/conference)
#8055
Article Thumbnail
Cyber Dive
(https://www.cyberdive.co/)
#8056
Article Thumbnail
IT-DAY
(http://www.itday.dk)
#8057

HACKERNOON STORIES ON RECONFIG

Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Moritz Ulmer | Jan 30 2021
Togayo: A Reconfigurable IoT Platform
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Sanya Kapoor | May 30 2025
A Breakthrough in Storage Analytics: How Rohit Sindhu's Patent Enables Nanosecond-Level NVMe Latency
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Tech Media Bias [Research Publication] | May 21 2025
Dear Public, We Added Noise to Your Data. Love, the Government
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: Europe
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Scott D. Clary | Apr 19 2025
Reality Is Flexible: You Just Have to Believe
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | sshshln | Apr 14 2025
Ethereum Is More Than Crypto. It’s a Machine for Making Worlds
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | srinivask1290 | Apr 5 2025
AI Can Give Voice to Sign Language, Empowering the Deaf
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Bohdan Kulynych | Mar 20 2025
How FPGA-based Digital Quantum Coprocessors Work
READ MORE

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Read More Tech Stories Related to #Reconfig

Reconfig WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks