RAZORPAY

#1931 COMPANY RANKING
Power your finance, grow your business. Razorpay is India’s first full-stack financial solutions company. We are on a mission to enhance the payment experience of over 300 million end consumers. And in doing so, we aim to enable Indian businesses - big and small - accept payments digitally with minimal effort and maximum ease. Razorpay has grown from being a payment gateway provider to a solutions-driven organization boasting of an extensive products suite to accept and disburse payments as well as raise capital and park money. In a nutshell, we fit into every nook and corner where your business touches money. #OutgrowOrdinary We identify ourselves as disruptors in the digital payments space and our vision is to power the financial ecosystem for other disruptors. Like attracts like and Razorpay actively looks to partner with established companies and startups that have either broken the glass ceiling in their industry or are set to. The Razorpay Product Suite today comprises verticals, along with Payment Gateway, like Payment Links, Payment Pages, Subscriptions, Smart Collect, Route, Razorpay Capital, RazorpayX, Payroll and Thirdwatch. Razorpay was started in 2014 by two IIT Roorkee alumni, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar. Just a short few years later, Razorpay has evolved into a 800-odd strong organization with some of the best talents in the country helping some of the best companies manage their money movement seamlessly. Certified cool We are a bunch of spirited, ambitious and fun folks. And no, we’re not saying this ourselves--leading institutions have recognized Razorpay for the high trust and high-performance culture that we maintain. Our strength lies in the people we are and we go to great lengths to nurture a family of coders, designers, sellers, marketers, analysts, writers, runners, photographers, gamers, tinkerers, and above all, people who are dreamers and doers at the same time. Be a part of our exciting journey.
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razorpay.com
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4035 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 9.2B
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RAZORPAY

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Razorpay's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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A Guide to Unity + Razorpay Payment Gateway Integration

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5 Infrastructure Scaling Tips from the CTO of RazorPay

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RuPay: The Indian Card Payment Alternative Rivals Visa and Mastercard

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The Ultimate Interview Tips for Product Managers by Product People

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Top 7 Best Frontend Development Frameworks and When To Use Them

Wed Nov 18 2020 By James

Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List

Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List

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DO THINGS THAT DON’T SCALE: 4 Inspirational Startup Examples

DO THINGS THAT DON’T SCALE: 4 Inspirational Startup Examples

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India — On an incredible journey

India — On an incredible journey

Mon Jan 11 2016 By Himanshu Agarwal

#FoundersConnect: Njoku Emmanuel, the 19-year-old CEO & Co-founder of Lazerpay

#FoundersConnect: Njoku Emmanuel, the 19-year-old CEO & Co-founder of Lazerpay

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Lazerpay: An African Decentralised Dream

Tue May 17 2022 By sipping

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86 Stories To Learn About Payments

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Razorpay's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Startup Mafia 3.0: Razorpay, Cred, Meesho help spawn 200+ founders

Startup Mafia 3.0: Razorpay, Cred, Meesho help spawn 200+ founders

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

‘For AI adoption, behaviour shift has to happen first’: Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, Razorpay

‘For AI adoption, behaviour shift has to happen first’: Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, Razorpay

financialexpress.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Razorpay rolls out AI Agent Studio to automate payment ops, built using Anthropic’s Claude

Razorpay rolls out AI Agent Studio to automate payment ops, built using Anthropic’s Claude

moneycontrol.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

IPO-bound Razorpay turns to AI to help businesses scale faster

IPO-bound Razorpay turns to AI to help businesses scale faster

livemint.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Fintech Razorpay eyes global brands for high

Fintech Razorpay eyes global brands for high

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

IPO still a few quarters away: Razorpay's Cofounder and MD Shashank Kumar

IPO still a few quarters away: Razorpay's Cofounder and MD Shashank Kumar

business-standard.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Razorpay bets on AI agents, global expansion to power next phase of growth

Razorpay bets on AI agents, global expansion to power next phase of growth

thehindubusinessline.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

'Idea is to evolve Razorpay beyond a payments provider into a financial operating system for businesses,' says Harshil Mathur

'Idea is to evolve Razorpay beyond a payments provider into a financial operating system for businesses,' says Harshil Mathur

businesstoday.in

Thu Mar 12 2026

How Is Razorpay Using AI Agents to Transform Payments & Online Commerce? Read Here

How Is Razorpay Using AI Agents to Transform Payments & Online Commerce? Read Here

outlookbusiness.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Razorpay launches AI Agent Studio and Agentic Experience Platform to automate payments

Razorpay launches AI Agent Studio and Agentic Experience Platform to automate payments

thehindubusinessline.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Supreme Court upholds Karnataka HC order quashing PMLA case against Razorpay

Supreme Court upholds Karnataka HC order quashing PMLA case against Razorpay

cnbctv18.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Shiprocket, Razorpay, Delhivery: 3 ‘digital rails’ riding India’s $30bn e-commerce boom

Shiprocket, Razorpay, Delhivery: 3 ‘digital rails’ riding India’s $30bn e-commerce boom

financialexpress.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

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