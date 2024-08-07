QUIZIZZ #3344 COMPANY RANKING

Quizizz is a learning platform that uses gamified quizzes to help people learn or teach anything, on any device, in-person or remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 70 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world. Our platform is used in classrooms in over 100 countries across the globe, and in over 80% of US schools. We help educators and training professionals conduct quick assessments on any topic, and analyze results instantly—no grading necessary. Join our mission to motivate every learner at www.quizizz.com