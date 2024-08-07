QUIZIZZ

#3344 COMPANY RANKING
Quizizz is a learning platform that uses gamified quizzes to help people learn or teach anything, on any device, in-person or remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 70 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world. Our platform is used in classrooms in over 100 countries across the globe, and in over 80% of US schools. We help educators and training professionals conduct quick assessments on any topic, and analyze results instantly—no grading necessary. Join our mission to motivate every learner at www.quizizz.com
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quizizz.com
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422-454 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 300M
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#software-development#edtech#elearning
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QUIZIZZ

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3344

Quizizz's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI in Education: Aiding Educators or Replacing Them? Expert Views

AI in Education: Aiding Educators or Replacing Them? Expert Views

Mon Sep 09 2024 By Faith Adeyinka

How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages

How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages

Mon Aug 01 2022 By Dmytro Semonov, Tech Journalist

Quizizz's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
7 AI Tools That Help Teachers Work More Efficiently

7 AI Tools That Help Teachers Work More Efficiently

edutopia.org

Fri Oct 20 2023

3 Ways to Make a Jeopardy Game

3 Ways to Make a Jeopardy Game

thetechedvocate.org

Thu Oct 12 2023

Top 5 Tech Tools for the Classroom 23-24

Top 5 Tech Tools for the Classroom 23-24

usingeducationaltechnology.com

Sun Oct 08 2023

Reflecting on Learning Methods: Fishbowl, Debates, Quizizz, and the Jigsaw Method

Reflecting on Learning Methods: Fishbowl, Debates, Quizizz, and the Jigsaw Method

linkedin.com

Mon Jul 17 2023

12 Engaging First Day of School Activities for Middle School

12 Engaging First Day of School Activities for Middle School

educatorstechnology.com

Sat Jul 15 2023

Best Alternatives to Kahoot

Best Alternatives to Kahoot

educatorstechnology.com

Tue Jun 27 2023

Online Quiz PlatformMarket 2023 Size, Share updated Report | Typeform, KwizzBit, Quiz Maker

Online Quiz PlatformMarket 2023 Size, Share updated Report | Typeform, KwizzBit, Quiz Maker

marketwatch.com

Fri Jun 09 2023

Quizizz Code and Login- Students Guide

Quizizz Code and Login- Students Guide

educatorstechnology.com

Fri May 19 2023

What Is Quizizz and How to Use It with Your Students? Full Review

What Is Quizizz and How to Use It with Your Students? Full Review

educatorstechnology.com

Thu May 18 2023

A Decade Into Experiments With Gamification, Edtech Rethinks How to Motivate Learners

A Decade Into Experiments With Gamification, Edtech Rethinks How to Motivate Learners

edsurge.com

Tue May 09 2023

6 Fun and Effective Review Activities

6 Fun and Effective Review Activities

usingeducationaltechnology.com

Sun May 07 2023

Audience Response Software Market Growth by 2031

Audience Response Software Market Growth by 2031

marketwatch.com

Fri Apr 28 2023

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