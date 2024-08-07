QUIZIZZ
#3344 COMPANY RANKING
Quizizz is a learning platform that uses gamified quizzes to help people learn or teach anything, on any device, in-person or remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 70 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world. Our platform is used in classrooms in over 100 countries across the globe, and in over 80% of US schools. We help educators and training professionals conduct quick assessments on any topic, and analyze results instantly—no grading necessary. Join our mission to motivate every learner at www.quizizz.com
422-454 emps
Since 2015
Worth 300M
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#3344Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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QUIZIZZ
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3344
Quizizz's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Quizizz's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Sun Oct 08 2023
Reflecting on Learning Methods: Fishbowl, Debates, Quizizz, and the Jigsaw Method
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Mon Jul 17 2023
12 Engaging First Day of School Activities for Middle School
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Sat Jul 15 2023
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Tue Jun 27 2023
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Fri Jun 09 2023
Quizizz Code and Login- Students Guide
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Fri May 19 2023
What Is Quizizz and How to Use It with Your Students? Full Review
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Thu May 18 2023
A Decade Into Experiments With Gamification, Edtech Rethinks How to Motivate Learners
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Tue May 09 2023
6 Fun and Effective Review Activities
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Sun May 07 2023
Audience Response Software Market Growth by 2031
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Fri Apr 28 2023