PEOPLEPERHOUR #5385 COMPANY RANKING

PeoplePerHour is the UK’s leading freelance marketplace. Founded in 2007 the site boasts over 3m freelancers across 180+ countries and has paid out in excess of £150m to freelancers since. Since its inception, PeoplePerHour has become an invaluable resource for small businesses in the UK and outside, allowing them hire expert talent as and when needed, 'on-demand' thereby staying lean and flexible while they grow. Our mission is to empower people worldwide to live their work dream, building their business from the ground up and becoming financially and professionally independent. Find out why one million business owners use PeoplePerHour to help grow their business — post your project for free and find the right freelancer for any project within minutes. www.peopleperhour.com/job/new