BIZZABO
#3892 COMPANY RANKING
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan. Headquartered in New York and Tel-Aviv, Bizzabo has additional offices in Kyiv, Montreal, and London to support its global customer base.
201-500 emps
Since 2011
Worth 200M
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BIZZABO
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3892
Bizzabo's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Bizzabo's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Event Check In Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Cvent, Social Tables, Aventri, Bizzabo Themarketpublicist
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Event Registration Software Market Is Going To Boom ACTIVE Network, Arlo ,Attendify Themarketpublicist
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Sat Oct 14 2023
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Tue Oct 03 2023
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Wed Sep 27 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
news-journal.com
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
finanzen.at
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
wfla.com
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
victoriaadvocate.com
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, A Premium Event Creative And Production Service
menafn.com
Tue Sep 19 2023
Bizzabo Launches Studios, a Premium Event Creative and Production Service
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Tue Sep 19 2023