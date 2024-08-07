PICSART

#2014 COMPANY RANKING
Picsart is a full ecosystem of free-to-use content, powerful tools, and inspiration from other creators. It’s a virtuous circle of inspiration and creation. And the circle is growing. With a billion downloads and more than 150 million monthly active creators, Picsart is the world’s largest creative platform. We span the globe and are available in over 30 languages. Now you can move at the speed of culture, too. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in Miami with offices in Yerevan, Beijing, Tokyo, London, Bucharest, San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles. Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Tribe Capital, G Squared, Siguler Guff & Company, and Graph Ventures.
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picsart.com
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Since 2011
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Worth 1.5B
#writing-and-editing#social-media#design
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PICSART

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2014

Picsart's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Picsart's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Picsart Taps Into $40BN Influencer Marketing Economy With New ‘Faceless’ Tools: Persona and Storyline

Picsart Taps Into $40BN Influencer Marketing Economy With New ‘Faceless’ Tools: Persona and Storyline

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Wed Mar 04 2026

6 reasons why I prefer Picsart over Canva

6 reasons why I prefer Picsart over Canva

xda-developers.com

Tue Feb 04 2025

PicsArt's creative AI playbook: A vision for contextual intelligence, AI agents

PicsArt's creative AI playbook: A vision for contextual intelligence, AI agents

venturebeat.com

Mon Oct 14 2024

Picsart and Getty are making an AI image generator entirely trained on licensed content

Picsart and Getty are making an AI image generator entirely trained on licensed content

engadget.com

Fri Jun 14 2024

Picsart partners with Getty Images to offer AI art for commercial use

Picsart partners with Getty Images to offer AI art for commercial use

androidauthority.com

Fri Jun 14 2024

Picsart teams up with Getty to take on Adobe’s ‘commercially-safe’ AI

Picsart teams up with Getty to take on Adobe’s ‘commercially-safe’ AI

theverge.com

Fri Jun 14 2024

Picsart Launches 'Smart Background' for Product Photography

Picsart Launches 'Smart Background' for Product Photography

petapixel.com

Thu Apr 18 2024

Picsart Challenges Canva with Ignite, a Suite of AI-Powered Tools

Picsart Challenges Canva with Ignite, a Suite of AI-Powered Tools

petapixel.com

Thu Nov 09 2023

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

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Wed Oct 25 2023

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

yahoo.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

‘We are broken’: Armenia looks to technology to rebuild

finance.yahoo.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

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