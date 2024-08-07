PICSART #2014 COMPANY RANKING

Picsart is a full ecosystem of free-to-use content, powerful tools, and inspiration from other creators. It’s a virtuous circle of inspiration and creation. And the circle is growing. With a billion downloads and more than 150 million monthly active creators, Picsart is the world’s largest creative platform. We span the globe and are available in over 30 languages. Now you can move at the speed of culture, too. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in Miami with offices in Yerevan, Beijing, Tokyo, London, Bucharest, San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles. Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Tribe Capital, G Squared, Siguler Guff & Company, and Graph Ventures.