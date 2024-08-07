JNJ MOBILE (WWW.MOCOSPACE.COM)
#3902 COMPANY RANKING
MocoSpace is a leading social discovery platform for a multicultural, on-the-go generation to meet new people, chat and have fun through social games and apps. With over 100 million members, MocoSpace is free and available on iOS, Android and any Web-enabled mobile phone.
34 emps
Since 2005
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JNJ MOBILE (WWW.MOCOSPACE.COM)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3902
JNJ Mobile (www.MocoSpace.com)'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Net Asset Value(s)
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