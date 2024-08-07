KNIX #2403 COMPANY RANKING

Knix is a direct to consumer intimate apparel brand that is re-inventing intimates for real life. Through our innovative products and our engaged community, we are empowering people everywhere to be unapologetically free. We involve our customers every step of the way and by listening and iterating, we are creating intimate apparel that you'll love to live in. We currently sell a broad array of products including underwear, bras, tanks, t-shirts and loungewear. Launched in 2013, we are one of the fastest growing companies in Canada and globally recognized as an innovator within the apparel space. Learn more at www.knix.com or follow our journey @knixwear and @knixteen on social.