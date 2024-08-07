KNIX
#2403 COMPANY RANKING
Knix is a direct to consumer intimate apparel brand that is re-inventing intimates for real life. Through our innovative products and our engaged community, we are empowering people everywhere to be unapologetically free. We involve our customers every step of the way and by listening and iterating, we are creating intimate apparel that you'll love to live in. We currently sell a broad array of products including underwear, bras, tanks, t-shirts and loungewear. Launched in 2013, we are one of the fastest growing companies in Canada and globally recognized as an innovator within the apparel space. Learn more at www.knix.com or follow our journey @knixwear and @knixteen on social.
304 as of 2025 emps
Since 2012
Worth 400M
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#2403Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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- Company Ranking
KNIX
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2403
Knix's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Knix's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Arizona Location Named The 'Richest City' In The Entire State
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Knix to Open 6 New Stores in Canada Amidst Rapid Expansion; Continues to Revolutionize Intimate Apparel [Interview]
retail-insider.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
‘Winnipeg feels like a great place to go’
winnipegfreepress.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles
aol.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More
aol.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles
aol.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More
usmagazine.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Million Dollar Stolen Vehicle Scheme Leads To 4 Arrested In Phoenix
msn.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Meet 11 Trailblazing Canadian Women Who Are Making History Today
everythingzoomer.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
6 best sales to shop right now from Nike, Calpak, Knix and more
nbcnews.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
How does Knix make $400 million a year through paid advertising?
linkedin.com
Mon Oct 09 2023
Two Innovative Cannabis Dispensaries Just Opened In Arizona
msn.com
Fri Oct 06 2023