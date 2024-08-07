KNIX

#2403 COMPANY RANKING
Knix is a direct to consumer intimate apparel brand that is re-inventing intimates for real life. Through our innovative products and our engaged community, we are empowering people everywhere to be unapologetically free. We involve our customers every step of the way and by listening and iterating, we are creating intimate apparel that you'll love to live in. We currently sell a broad array of products including underwear, bras, tanks, t-shirts and loungewear. Launched in 2013, we are one of the fastest growing companies in Canada and globally recognized as an innovator within the apparel space. Learn more at www.knix.com or follow our journey @knixwear and @knixteen on social.
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knix.com
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304 as of 2025 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 400M
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#climatetech#it-services#web-development
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KNIX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2403

Knix's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Batman: Arkham Knight - All of the Arkham Episodes Ranked

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The 5 Best Batsuits From Batman: Arkham Knight

The 5 Best Batsuits From Batman: Arkham Knight

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The Dawn of Digital Fort Knoxes: How Multisig and MPC Are Revolutionizing Crypto Security

The Dawn of Digital Fort Knoxes: How Multisig and MPC Are Revolutionizing Crypto Security

Tue Jun 17 2025 By Abhaar Gupta

Meet Nano Knight Studio, BoxHero, and Uzi World Digital: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Meet Nano Knight Studio, BoxHero, and Uzi World Digital: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

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Why GameDev Designers Are the Swiss Army Knives of Game Development

Why GameDev Designers Are the Swiss Army Knives of Game Development

Wed Sep 04 2024 By Marina Gorbunova

An Account Recovery Process Tutorial Using NodeJS With Knex and Express

An Account Recovery Process Tutorial Using NodeJS With Knex and Express

Thu Mar 28 2024 By Anton Kalik

How to Master Authentication and User Flow in Node.js With Knex and Redis

How to Master Authentication and User Flow in Node.js With Knex and Redis

Sun Mar 17 2024 By Anton Kalik

To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods

To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods

Fri Dec 29 2023 By Scientific American Public Domain Materials

Why AI Is the Swiss Army Knife of Tech

Why AI Is the Swiss Army Knife of Tech

Sat Dec 09 2023 By Aleksei Cherepanov

From Knight Rider to Reality: Talking Cars are Here

From Knight Rider to Reality: Talking Cars are Here

Mon Sep 18 2023 By The Tech Panda

Creating a Node.js Server With Postgres and Knex on Express

Creating a Node.js Server With Postgres and Knex on Express

Sun Jul 23 2023 By Anton Kalik

As a youthful and militant Knight of the Holy Ghost

As a youthful and militant Knight of the Holy Ghost

Sun Apr 09 2023 By Havelock Ellis

Knix's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Arizona Location Named The 'Richest City' In The Entire State

Arizona Location Named The 'Richest City' In The Entire State

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Knix to Open 6 New Stores in Canada Amidst Rapid Expansion; Continues to Revolutionize Intimate Apparel [Interview]

Knix to Open 6 New Stores in Canada Amidst Rapid Expansion; Continues to Revolutionize Intimate Apparel [Interview]

retail-insider.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

‘Winnipeg feels like a great place to go’

‘Winnipeg feels like a great place to go’

winnipegfreepress.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles

Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles

aol.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More

The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More

aol.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles

Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles

aol.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More

The Knix Sale Has Massive Markdowns on Bestsellers — Bras, Leggings and More

usmagazine.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Million Dollar Stolen Vehicle Scheme Leads To 4 Arrested In Phoenix

Million Dollar Stolen Vehicle Scheme Leads To 4 Arrested In Phoenix

msn.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Meet 11 Trailblazing Canadian Women Who Are Making History Today

Meet 11 Trailblazing Canadian Women Who Are Making History Today

everythingzoomer.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

6 best sales to shop right now from Nike, Calpak, Knix and more

6 best sales to shop right now from Nike, Calpak, Knix and more

nbcnews.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

How does Knix make $400 million a year through paid advertising?

How does Knix make $400 million a year through paid advertising?

linkedin.com

Mon Oct 09 2023

Two Innovative Cannabis Dispensaries Just Opened In Arizona

Two Innovative Cannabis Dispensaries Just Opened In Arizona

msn.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

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