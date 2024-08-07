IPSY

#2723 COMPANY RANKING
Beauty for All Industries (BFA) is home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator, Madeby Collective. We are uniquely situated at the nexus of tech and beauty and are a digitally native company – born and raised online, during the rise of social media. We approach everything we do with a community-first mindset and deliver a personalized experience that is rooted in machine learning and impeccable merchandise curation. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, we have created the ultimate beauty innovation platform. We are the creators, coders, merchandisers, analysts, designers, engineers, marketers, and countless more—who make discovering personalized beauty possible. Check out our Career Site to learn more about life, culture, benefits, and perks across all of our Beauty For All brands! https://www.bfaindustries.com/careers
computer emoji
ipsy.com
ninja emoji
420-609 emps
light emoji
Since 2011
money emoji
Worth 800M
twitter social iconinstagram social icon
#web-development#software-monetization#social-media
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#2723
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

IPSY

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #2723

Ipsy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top 3 Ways You Can Use Data Privacy Trends to Boost Your Growth

Top 3 Ways You Can Use Data Privacy Trends to Boost Your Growth

Thu Oct 13 2022 By Ido Wiesenberg

Load Test Your Mobile Application API using Rungutan

Load Test Your Mobile Application API using Rungutan

Wed Jun 24 2020 By Marius Mitrofan

D2C 2.0: The Rise of Infrastructure

D2C 2.0: The Rise of Infrastructure

Mon Jan 07 2019 By Justine and Olivia Moore

The Unlikely Academic Origins of Today's Startup Unicorns

The Unlikely Academic Origins of Today's Startup Unicorns

Fri May 25 2018 By Founder Collective

How big is the global subscription box industry?

How big is the global subscription box industry?

Wed Apr 18 2018 By Ashwin Ramasamy

How to Trigger Sticky Product Usage

How to Trigger Sticky Product Usage

Wed Mar 28 2018 By Nir Eyal

50 Big Companies that Started with Little or No Money

50 Big Companies that Started with Little or No Money

Tue Mar 20 2018 By Founder Collective

Don’t Get Seduced by GMV

Don’t Get Seduced by GMV

Wed Jun 07 2017 By Founder Collective

Blending Worlds: How to Integrate External IPs Without Losing Your Game’s DNA

Blending Worlds: How to Integrate External IPs Without Losing Your Game’s DNA

Fri Nov 28 2025 By Constantine

Hybrid Analysis Utilizes Criminal IP’s Robust Domain Data For Better Malware Detection

Hybrid Analysis Utilizes Criminal IP’s Robust Domain Data For Better Malware Detection

Mon Oct 07 2024 By CyberNewswire

Redefining Economic Forecasts: How insytz’s Algorithm Could Have Predicted the Great Recession

Redefining Economic Forecasts: How insytz’s Algorithm Could Have Predicted the Great Recession

Mon May 20 2024 By sarahevans

Creating Resilient & Flexible Web3 IPs — A Discussion With U-topia CEO, Emmanuel Quezada

Creating Resilient & Flexible Web3 IPs — A Discussion With U-topia CEO, Emmanuel Quezada

Tue Apr 09 2024 By Dan Stein

Ipsy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
13:25 Saint-Cloud (FR)

13:25 Saint-Cloud (FR)

skysports.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

REFILE-WRAPUP 3-As Israel-Hamas war rages, global finance chiefs in Saudi sound gloomy note

REFILE-WRAPUP 3-As Israel-Hamas war rages, global finance chiefs in Saudi sound gloomy note

msn.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Discover the Top 9 Influencer Brands Making Waves Right Now

Discover the Top 9 Influencer Brands Making Waves Right Now

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

IPSY: Here's All The Makeup & Skincare Goodies I Got In The October 2023 Glam Bag (PHOTOS)

IPSY: Here's All The Makeup & Skincare Goodies I Got In The October 2023 Glam Bag (PHOTOS)

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

How To Use Ginger Oil To Improve Your Skin's Health

How To Use Ginger Oil To Improve Your Skin's Health

msn.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Ipsy teams up with Pat McGrath for latest curated beauty box

Ipsy teams up with Pat McGrath for latest curated beauty box

cosmeticsbusiness.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

benzinga.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Ipsy teams up with Pat McGrath for latest curated beauty box

Ipsy teams up with Pat McGrath for latest curated beauty box

cosmeticsbusiness.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Pat McGrath Curates Ipsy Icon Box

Pat McGrath Curates Ipsy Icon Box

beautypackaging.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

victoriaadvocate.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Generative AI For Customer Service At Ada And Wealthsimple

Generative AI For Customer Service At Ada And Wealthsimple

forbes.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Ipsy

avatar

Ipsy WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!