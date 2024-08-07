IPSY #2723 COMPANY RANKING

Beauty for All Industries (BFA) is home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator, Madeby Collective. We are uniquely situated at the nexus of tech and beauty and are a digitally native company – born and raised online, during the rise of social media. We approach everything we do with a community-first mindset and deliver a personalized experience that is rooted in machine learning and impeccable merchandise curation. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, we have created the ultimate beauty innovation platform. We are the creators, coders, merchandisers, analysts, designers, engineers, marketers, and countless more—who make discovering personalized beauty possible. Check out our Career Site to learn more about life, culture, benefits, and perks across all of our Beauty For All brands! https://www.bfaindustries.com/careers