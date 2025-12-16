PARAMETRIX
#7318 COMPANY RANKING
Parametrix is a 100% employee-owned company providing inspired solutions in engineering, planning, technology, and environmental sciences. Serving public and private sector clients across the United States since 1969, the firm addresses challenges related to climate change, equity, social justice, mobility, and safety.
501-1000 emps
Since 1969
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PARAMETRIX
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EVERGREEN INDEX #7318
Parametrix's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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