Parametrix is a 100% employee-owned company providing inspired solutions in engineering, planning, technology, and environmental sciences. Serving public and private sector clients across the United States since 1969, the firm addresses challenges related to climate change, equity, social justice, mobility, and safety.

Parametrix is a 100% employee-owned company providing inspired solutions in engineering, planning, technology, and environmental sciences. Serving public and private sector clients across the United States since 1969, the firm addresses challenges related to climate change, equity, social justice, mobility, and safety.

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