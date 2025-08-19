OXMIQ
Oxmiq Labs, founded by former Intel GPU chief architect Raja Koduri, specializes in developing GPU hardware and software IP, focusing on scalable solutions for AI and graphics workloads.
11-50 emps
Since 2023
Oxmiq's stories on HackerNoon
Bitcoin Mining And Sustainability : An OxMiner's Approach
Fri Oct 27 2023 By Abisola Iremide