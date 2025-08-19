OXMIQ

#6285 COMPANY RANKING
Oxmiq Labs, founded by former Intel GPU chief architect Raja Koduri, specializes in developing GPU hardware and software IP, focusing on scalable solutions for AI and graphics workloads.
computer emoji
oxmiq.ai
ninja emoji
11-50 emps
light emoji
Since 2023
#hardware#software-development
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#6285
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
0
Traffic(Website traffic, unique visiotrs & user retention)

OXMIQ

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #6285

Oxmiq's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Bitcoin Mining And Sustainability : An OxMiner's Approach

Bitcoin Mining And Sustainability : An OxMiner's Approach

Fri Oct 27 2023 By Abisola Iremide

Oxmiq's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Axelera AI-logo

Axelera AI

axelera.ai

#10607 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Bert Labs-logo

Bert Labs

bertlabs.com

#9765 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017

Contact CI-logo

Contact CI

contact.ci

#12173 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014

Crodeon-logo

Crodeon

crodeon.com

#12889 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015

Dianthus-logo

Dianthus

cuddleclones.com

#7875 RANK
light emojiFounded
2010

FAIP Formazione-logo

FAIP Formazione

faipformazione.it

#13561 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
Growth
-1%

Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: Europe by Startups of The Year

Significant name of Rennet by Jean-Henri Fabre

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Oxmiq

avatar

Oxmiq WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!