OOKLA #1805 COMPANY RANKING

Ookla is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology. With over 10 million consumer-initiated tests taken daily on the company’s flagship platform, Speedtest, Ookla provides invaluable insight into the performance, quality and accessibility of networks worldwide. Downdetector is also part of the Ookla family, providing real-time analysis of status and outages for services. Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services. Ookla’s headquarters are located in Seattle, WA with additional offices in Memphis, TN and Dublin, Ireland.