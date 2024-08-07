OOKLA

#1805 COMPANY RANKING
Ookla is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology. With over 10 million consumer-initiated tests taken daily on the company’s flagship platform, Speedtest, Ookla provides invaluable insight into the performance, quality and accessibility of networks worldwide. Downdetector is also part of the Ookla family, providing real-time analysis of status and outages for services. Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services. Ookla’s headquarters are located in Seattle, WA with additional offices in Memphis, TN and Dublin, Ireland.
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ookla.com
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Since 2006
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OOKLA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1805

Ookla's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Upgrade Your Mobile Experience with T-Mobile Postpaid Plans

How to Upgrade Your Mobile Experience with T-Mobile Postpaid Plans

Wed Mar 11 2026 By Sanya Kapoor

Ensuring Fair Internet Access: Challenges and Solutions in Traffic Discrimination Detection

Ensuring Fair Internet Access: Challenges and Solutions in Traffic Discrimination Detection

Thu Apr 11 2024 By Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All!

Reasons Why Your Internet Is Slow

Reasons Why Your Internet Is Slow

Wed Oct 26 2022 By The Markup

Do I Need A 5G Phone In 2022?

Do I Need A 5G Phone In 2022?

Sun May 08 2022 By tachyon

Does Starlink Live Up to Its Hype?

Does Starlink Live Up to Its Hype?

Thu Dec 02 2021 By Rui Lourenço

As Internet Usage Spikes During COVID-19 Pandemic: How Are ISPs Holding Up?

As Internet Usage Spikes During COVID-19 Pandemic: How Are ISPs Holding Up?

Sat Apr 18 2020 By Reputio

Jio, Airtel and a fishy speed test

Jio, Airtel and a fishy speed test

Thu Apr 27 2017 By SK Babu

Oklahoma Accuses Amazon of Breaching State Regulations

Oklahoma Accuses Amazon of Breaching State Regulations

Fri Nov 03 2023 By Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon

Native Americans Are Less Likely To Receive Liver Transplant Than Other Racial Groups

Native Americans Are Less Likely To Receive Liver Transplant Than Other Racial Groups

Sat Oct 11 2025 By The Markup

Powering Bolivia: Glory Shrivastava’s Engineering Feat in Industrial Automation

Powering Bolivia: Glory Shrivastava’s Engineering Feat in Industrial Automation

Tue Apr 29 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

You Can Apparently Make JavaScript Art Now

You Can Apparently Make JavaScript Art Now

Sun Apr 27 2025 By This Week in JavaScript

Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: North America

Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: North America

Thu Apr 24 2025 By Startups of The Year

Ookla's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Windows 11 quietly added a built-in network speed test, and it's actually good

Windows 11 quietly added a built-in network speed test, and it's actually good

xda-developers.com

Fri Mar 27 2026

World Cup stadiums in U.S. have faster wireless than those in Canada, Mexico

World Cup stadiums in U.S. have faster wireless than those in Canada, Mexico

mobilesyrup.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

Ookla releases speedtest report for Apple iPhone Air's C1X modem

Ookla releases speedtest report for Apple iPhone Air's C1X modem

mobilesyrup.com

Mon Mar 23 2026

iPhone Air Said to Be Roughly Twice as Popular as iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone Air Said to Be Roughly Twice as Popular as iPhone 16 Plus

macrumors.com

Mon Mar 23 2026

Report: iPhone Air is about twice as popular compared to the Plus model it replaced

Report: iPhone Air is about twice as popular compared to the Plus model it replaced

9to5mac.com

Mon Mar 23 2026

[MWC 2026] Preparing for AI Calling: Ookla's Vision for Updated Voice Quality Standards

[MWC 2026] Preparing for AI Calling: Ookla's Vision for Updated Voice Quality Standards

manilatimes.net

Thu Mar 19 2026

[MWC 2026] Preparing for AI Calling: Ookla's Vision for Updated Voice Quality Standards

[MWC 2026] Preparing for AI Calling: Ookla's Vision for Updated Voice Quality Standards

prnewswire.co.uk

Thu Mar 19 2026

Committed to better connectivity for subscribers, Converge wins at Ookla Speedtest Awards

Committed to better connectivity for subscribers, Converge wins at Ookla Speedtest Awards

manilastandard.net

Wed Mar 18 2026

Smart tops mobile video experience ranking in the Philippines - Ookla

Smart tops mobile video experience ranking in the Philippines - Ookla

manilatimes.net

Sat Mar 14 2026

Globe clinches Triple Honor at Ookla Awards during MWC 2026

Globe clinches Triple Honor at Ookla Awards during MWC 2026

manilastandard.net

Sat Mar 14 2026

Smart tops mobile video experience ranking in the Philippines - Ookla

Smart tops mobile video experience ranking in the Philippines - Ookla

manilatimes.net

Tue Mar 10 2026

Smart delivers best mobile video experience in PH, according to Ookla

Smart delivers best mobile video experience in PH, according to Ookla

manilastandard.net

Tue Mar 10 2026

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