ONEMAIN HOLDINGS

#1286 COMPANY RANKING
OneMain Holdings, Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.
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onemainfinancial.com
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9,000 emps
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Since 1912
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Worth 6.9B
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ONEMAIN HOLDINGS (OMF)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1286

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OneMain Holdings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Discover Financial, OneMain, SLM nab Outperform rates at TD Cowen

Discover Financial, OneMain, SLM nab Outperform rates at TD Cowen

seekingalpha.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

The OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Company: A Short SWOT Analysis

The OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Company: A Short SWOT Analysis

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

RBC Capital Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Outperform Recommendation

RBC Capital Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Outperform Recommendation

msn.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Hold Rating on OneMain Holdings Amid Credit Challenges and Revised Full-Year Guidance

Hold Rating on OneMain Holdings Amid Credit Challenges and Revised Full-Year Guidance

markets.businessinsider.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Piper Sandler Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Overweight Recommendation

Piper Sandler Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Overweight Recommendation

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

OneMain Holdings: Results Of Operations And Financial Condition, Regulation Fd Disclosure, Financial Statements And Exhibits

OneMain Holdings: Results Of Operations And Financial Condition, Regulation Fd Disclosure, Financial Statements And Exhibits

cbonds.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

FirstCash declares $0.35 dividend

FirstCash declares $0.35 dividend

seekingalpha.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Hold Rating for OneMain Holdings Amidst Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions and Non-Prime Exposure

Hold Rating for OneMain Holdings Amidst Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions and Non-Prime Exposure

markets.businessinsider.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Q3 2023 OneMain Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Q3 2023 OneMain Holdings Inc Earnings Call

sg.finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Q3 2023 OneMain Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Q3 2023 OneMain Holdings Inc Earnings Call

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

BMO Capital Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Market Perform Recommendation

BMO Capital Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Market Perform Recommendation

nasdaq.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

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