OMNI CALCULATOR
#2310 COMPANY RANKING
Omni Calculator is a Polish startup that brings you more than 2900 custom-built calculators. Each of them solves a real-life problem that, while tiny, is shared by millions of people across the globe. Our calculators give you precisely the numbers you need and take only seconds to use. We're called Omni Calculator for a single reason – our goal is to solve all small math problems that people deal with on an everyday basis. What sets us apart is the team – a small, but tightly-knit group joined by a shared vision. Top-class specialists and academics with hard-earned doctoral degrees work hand in hand with polymaths versed in multiple fields. Thanks to this extraordinary mix, we can build calculators for even the most surprising topics. We know that talent is not restricted to one city or country, which is why we've built an international team with members from 15 different countries naming just a few like Philippines, India, Pakistan, Spain, Hungary, UK, South Africa, Argentina or Guyana. Learn more about career opportunities at https://omnicalculator.freshteam.com/jobs
67-70 emps
Since 2015
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OMNI CALCULATOR
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2310
Omni Calculator's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Omni Calculator's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OMNIQ Corp (OMQS)
newsheater.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
2022 Thor Motor Coach Omni® Super C SV34
rvusa.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni: A supreme cleaning machine
techhive.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Stonepeak Completes Sale of 1.3 Million Square Foot Omni Industrial Campus in Charleston, South Carolina
benzinga.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum Mop Review
reviewed.usatoday.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
The challenges Insulet overcame to deliver the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system
drugdeliverybusiness.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Airtel launches its first integrated omni-channel cloud platform for CCaaS: All details
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Omni Tanker, SOMAC CRC partner to improve Australian composites manufacturing
compositesworld.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Asks ‘Can Homelander Beat Omni-Man?’
forbes.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
2024 Thor Motor Coach Omni AX29
rvusa.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes
pcgamer.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes
yahoo.com
Tue Oct 17 2023