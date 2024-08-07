OMNI CALCULATOR #2310 COMPANY RANKING

Omni Calculator is a Polish startup that brings you more than 2900 custom-built calculators. Each of them solves a real-life problem that, while tiny, is shared by millions of people across the globe. Our calculators give you precisely the numbers you need and take only seconds to use. We're called Omni Calculator for a single reason – our goal is to solve all small math problems that people deal with on an everyday basis. What sets us apart is the team – a small, but tightly-knit group joined by a shared vision. Top-class specialists and academics with hard-earned doctoral degrees work hand in hand with polymaths versed in multiple fields. Thanks to this extraordinary mix, we can build calculators for even the most surprising topics. We know that talent is not restricted to one city or country, which is why we've built an international team with members from 15 different countries naming just a few like Philippines, India, Pakistan, Spain, Hungary, UK, South Africa, Argentina or Guyana. Learn more about career opportunities at https://omnicalculator.freshteam.com/jobs