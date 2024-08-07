OMNI CALCULATOR

#2310 COMPANY RANKING
Omni Calculator is a Polish startup that brings you more than 2900 custom-built calculators. Each of them solves a real-life problem that, while tiny, is shared by millions of people across the globe. Our calculators give you precisely the numbers you need and take only seconds to use. We're called Omni Calculator for a single reason – our goal is to solve all small math problems that people deal with on an everyday basis. What sets us apart is the team – a small, but tightly-knit group joined by a shared vision. Top-class specialists and academics with hard-earned doctoral degrees work hand in hand with polymaths versed in multiple fields. Thanks to this extraordinary mix, we can build calculators for even the most surprising topics. We know that talent is not restricted to one city or country, which is why we've built an international team with members from 15 different countries naming just a few like Philippines, India, Pakistan, Spain, Hungary, UK, South Africa, Argentina or Guyana. Learn more about career opportunities at https://omnicalculator.freshteam.com/jobs
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omnicalculator.com
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67-70 emps
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Since 2015
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#banking#software-development#health-and-wellness
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OMNI CALCULATOR

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2310

Omni Calculator's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Get Out of Jail Free — OMNI Early Prisoner Release in Washington State

Get Out of Jail Free — OMNI Early Prisoner Release in Washington State

Tue Dec 18 2018 By Bishr Tabbaa

The Polymarket of Risk Markets: DEIN

The Polymarket of Risk Markets: DEIN

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Omni Calculator's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OMNIQ Corp (OMQS)

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OMNIQ Corp (OMQS)

newsheater.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

2022 Thor Motor Coach Omni® Super C SV34

2022 Thor Motor Coach Omni® Super C SV34

rvusa.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni: A supreme cleaning machine

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni: A supreme cleaning machine

techhive.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Stonepeak Completes Sale of 1.3 Million Square Foot Omni Industrial Campus in Charleston, South Carolina

Stonepeak Completes Sale of 1.3 Million Square Foot Omni Industrial Campus in Charleston, South Carolina

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum Mop Review

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum Mop Review

reviewed.usatoday.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

The challenges Insulet overcame to deliver the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system

The challenges Insulet overcame to deliver the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system

drugdeliverybusiness.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Airtel launches its first integrated omni-channel cloud platform for CCaaS: All details

Airtel launches its first integrated omni-channel cloud platform for CCaaS: All details

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Omni Tanker, SOMAC CRC partner to improve Australian composites manufacturing

Omni Tanker, SOMAC CRC partner to improve Australian composites manufacturing

compositesworld.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Asks ‘Can Homelander Beat Omni-Man?’

‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Asks ‘Can Homelander Beat Omni-Man?’

forbes.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

2024 Thor Motor Coach Omni AX29

2024 Thor Motor Coach Omni AX29

rvusa.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes

Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes

pcgamer.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes

Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is a splatter-filled gauntlet of Invincible's most harrowing scenes

yahoo.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

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