PAYTM #383 COMPANY RANKING

Paytm started the Digital Revolution in India. And we went on to become India’s leading Payments App. Today, more than 20 Million merchants & businesses are powered by Paytm to Accept Payments digitally. This is because more than 300 million Indians use Paytm to Pay at their stores. And that’s not all, Paytm App is used to Pay bills, do Recharges, Send money to friends & family, Book movies & travel tickets. With innovations to Financial services & products in pipeline, this is but one of the milestones achieved towards our mission – to bring 500 million unserved and underserved Indians to the mainstream economy.