VAULT HEALTH #820 COMPANY RANKING

Vault Health is a health technology company that provides medical services and tech platforms for hybrid clinical research, large-scale public and enterprise diagnostic testing, at-home clinical care, and employment screening. The company builds scalable technology which enables drug manufacturers and trial sponsors to bring new therapies to market faster through efficient decentralized clinical research and seamless integration across partners. Vault’s 50-state medical practice covers more than 20 therapeutic areas and provides clinical expertise to Vault’s clinical research, diagnostic testing, and clinical care businesses. Vault was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida. Learn more: vaulthealth.com