NOON - THE SOCIAL LEARNING PLATFORM #143 COMPANY RANKING

Noon is a social learning platform making learning a more joyful, collaborative, and innovative experience. We believe technology and great people are what make Noon so successful and a unique platform for social learning. Loved by 10+ million students across 8 countries, we’re a diverse team of people rooted in different backgrounds but sharing the same vision and passion. Our goal is to impact 50 million students by 2023.