NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS
546 emps
Since 2011
Worth 778.4M
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS (KIND)
EVERGREEN INDEX #1493
Nextdoor Holdings's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Crypto Crash? Not Really...
Sun May 15 2022 By BostonTrading.co
31 Stories To Learn About Society
Wed Oct 04 2023 By Learn Repo
222 Stories To Learn About Algorithms
Fri Mar 31 2023 By Learn Repo
The Past is Prologue
Sat Dec 30 2017 By Ron Pragides
402 Stories To Learn About History
Wed Sep 27 2023 By Learn Repo
GRETCHEN'S FORTY WINKS
Sat Aug 05 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald
THE BABY PARTY
Sun Jul 30 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald
THE JELLY-BEAN
Fri Jul 28 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald
THE WOMAN ON THE STAIRS
Mon Jul 17 2023 By Agatha Christie
Mrs. Renauld’s Story
Fri Jul 14 2023 By Agatha Christie
THE PURPLE PILEUS
Sun Jan 08 2023 By H.G. Wells
THE ENCOUNTER AT MIDHURST
Sun Nov 27 2022 By H.G. Wells
Nextdoor Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND
etfdailynews.com
Tue Sep 23 2025
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND
etfdailynews.com
Wed Sep 10 2025
Nextdoor Holdings Forecasts Growth Amidst CEO Change - TipRanks.com
tipranks.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Why Nextdoor (KIND) Stock Is Up Today By Stock Story
ca.investing.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nextdoor Jumps as CEO Exits and Founder Takes Over. It’s Buying Back More Stock.
barrons.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Briefing: Nextdoor Appoints Co-Founder Tolia as CEO, Replacing Friar — The Information
theinformation.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nextdoor Announces Leadership Transition and Reports Preliminary Q4 2023 Financial Results
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nextdoor Co-Founder Nirav Tolia to Return as CEO - MarketWatch
marketwatch.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nextdoor names co-founder Nirav Tolia as new CEO By Investing.com
ca.investing.com
Fri Feb 23 2024
Nextdoor Board Discusses Replacing CEO Friar or Selling Company — The Information
theinformation.com
Thu Feb 22 2024
Nextdoor - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org
Sat Feb 17 2024
Nextdoor layoffs: Company to reduce staff by 25%
kron4.com
Thu Nov 09 2023