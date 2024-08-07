NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS

#1493 COMPANY RANKING
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
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nextdoor.com
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546 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 778.4M
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NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS (KIND)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1493

Nextdoor Holdings's stories on HackerNoon

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Nextdoor Holdings's latest news & mentions

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Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

etfdailynews.com

Tue Sep 23 2025

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

etfdailynews.com

Wed Sep 10 2025

Nextdoor Holdings Forecasts Growth Amidst CEO Change - TipRanks.com

Nextdoor Holdings Forecasts Growth Amidst CEO Change - TipRanks.com

tipranks.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Why Nextdoor (KIND) Stock Is Up Today By Stock Story

Why Nextdoor (KIND) Stock Is Up Today By Stock Story

ca.investing.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nextdoor Jumps as CEO Exits and Founder Takes Over. It’s Buying Back More Stock.

Nextdoor Jumps as CEO Exits and Founder Takes Over. It’s Buying Back More Stock.

barrons.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Briefing: Nextdoor Appoints Co-Founder Tolia as CEO, Replacing Friar — The Information

Briefing: Nextdoor Appoints Co-Founder Tolia as CEO, Replacing Friar — The Information

theinformation.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nextdoor Announces Leadership Transition and Reports Preliminary Q4 2023 Financial Results

Nextdoor Announces Leadership Transition and Reports Preliminary Q4 2023 Financial Results

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nextdoor Co-Founder Nirav Tolia to Return as CEO - MarketWatch

Nextdoor Co-Founder Nirav Tolia to Return as CEO - MarketWatch

marketwatch.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nextdoor names co-founder Nirav Tolia as new CEO By Investing.com

Nextdoor names co-founder Nirav Tolia as new CEO By Investing.com

ca.investing.com

Fri Feb 23 2024

Nextdoor Board Discusses Replacing CEO Friar or Selling Company — The Information

Nextdoor Board Discusses Replacing CEO Friar or Selling Company — The Information

theinformation.com

Thu Feb 22 2024

Nextdoor - Wikipedia

Nextdoor - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org

Sat Feb 17 2024

Nextdoor layoffs: Company to reduce staff by 25%

Nextdoor layoffs: Company to reduce staff by 25%

kron4.com

Thu Nov 09 2023

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