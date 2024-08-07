AFFIRM HOLDINGS
2,206 emps
Since 2012
Worth 25.6B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
AFFIRM HOLDINGS (AFRM)
EVERGREEN INDEX #2134
Affirm Holdings's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Affirm Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why Is Affirm Holdings Stock Soaring Thursday?
benzinga.com
Thu Oct 23 2025
Affirm expands partnership with Worldpay for platforms with embedded payments integration
marketscreener.com
Thu Oct 23 2025
Jim Cramer Sees More Upside For Shopify, Likes CoreWeave's AI Moves
benzinga.com
Wed Oct 08 2025
Affirm Shares Gain After Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance
benzinga.com
Fri Aug 29 2025
AFRM Earnings: Affirm’s Stock Jumps 10% on Strong Financial Results and Guidance
markets.businessinsider.com
Thu Aug 28 2025
Affirm Holdings: Sell AFRM Stock Now?
forbes.com
Tue Aug 26 2025
Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)
etfdailynews.com
Fri Aug 15 2025
What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Wednesday?
benzinga.com
Wed Aug 13 2025
Affirm Holdings Stock Soars on Surprise Profit as Customer Base Jumps
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Feb 07 2025
Affirm strikes $4 billion loan deal with private credit firm Sixth Street
cnbc.com
Fri Dec 13 2024
Couche-Tard will seek to affirm interest in acquiring Seven & i: report
seekingalpha.com
Sun Sep 08 2024
Affirm Credits Mid-Market With Q3 Earnings Gains
pymnts.com
Wed May 08 2024