AFFIRM HOLDINGS

#2134 COMPANY RANKING
Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months. As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately 235,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies with an omni-channel presence. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel and ticketing, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. Affirm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
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affirm.com
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2,206 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 25.6B
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AFFIRM HOLDINGS (AFRM)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2134

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Affirm Holdings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why Is Affirm Holdings Stock Soaring Thursday?

Why Is Affirm Holdings Stock Soaring Thursday?

benzinga.com

Thu Oct 23 2025

Affirm expands partnership with Worldpay for platforms with embedded payments integration

Affirm expands partnership with Worldpay for platforms with embedded payments integration

marketscreener.com

Thu Oct 23 2025

Jim Cramer Sees More Upside For Shopify, Likes CoreWeave's AI Moves

Jim Cramer Sees More Upside For Shopify, Likes CoreWeave's AI Moves

benzinga.com

Wed Oct 08 2025

Affirm Shares Gain After Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance

Affirm Shares Gain After Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance

benzinga.com

Fri Aug 29 2025

AFRM Earnings: Affirm’s Stock Jumps 10% on Strong Financial Results and Guidance

AFRM Earnings: Affirm’s Stock Jumps 10% on Strong Financial Results and Guidance

markets.businessinsider.com

Thu Aug 28 2025

Affirm Holdings: Sell AFRM Stock Now?

Affirm Holdings: Sell AFRM Stock Now?

forbes.com

Tue Aug 26 2025

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

etfdailynews.com

Fri Aug 15 2025

What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Wednesday?

What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Wednesday?

benzinga.com

Wed Aug 13 2025

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars on Surprise Profit as Customer Base Jumps

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars on Surprise Profit as Customer Base Jumps

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Feb 07 2025

Affirm strikes $4 billion loan deal with private credit firm Sixth Street

Affirm strikes $4 billion loan deal with private credit firm Sixth Street

cnbc.com

Fri Dec 13 2024

Couche-Tard will seek to affirm interest in acquiring Seven & i: report

Couche-Tard will seek to affirm interest in acquiring Seven & i: report

seekingalpha.com

Sun Sep 08 2024

Affirm Credits Mid-Market With Q3 Earnings Gains

Affirm Credits Mid-Market With Q3 Earnings Gains

pymnts.com

Wed May 08 2024

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