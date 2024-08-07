NEWSNOW.CO.UK #219 COMPANY RANKING

NewsNow — now in its 25th year — is a rare UK-based .com success story: a news organisation using technology to support and promote credible, independent and public interest journalism, via the extremely successful news aggregation and discovery platform NewsNow.co.uk. Founded in 1997 to democratise and disrupt the market for news, NewsNow has since become a global top 50 news website with millions of loyal users who discover news from thousands of publishers. NewsNow presents curated and breaking headlines from around the world for people who want to stay abreast of topics they are passionate about, weigh up differing presentations of the facts and viewpoints, and challenge their preconceptions all as they make up their own minds. We believe what we do helps make society better, but huge challenges remain. Now, in this era of fake news and polarisation, and as we proudly enter our 25th year, we're in the fortunate position of having a proven product and the capital to continue investing in endeavours to support and promote credible, independent and public interest journalism. Learn more about how we operate, our mission, and ethos: https://www.newsnow.co.uk/about/