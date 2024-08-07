MYCASE #7353 COMPANY RANKING

Our mission is to enable law firms to succeed by providing powerful legal practice management software that helps firms run efficiently from anywhere, provide an exceptional client experience, and easily track firm performance. MyCase was founded in 2010 by a practicing lawyer and a team of technology experts to address one of the most pressing problems in the legal industry - a lack of secure and efficient attorney/client communication. Today thousands of attorneys and legal professionals use MyCase to save time and money, increase staff productivity, and make their clients happier. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely.