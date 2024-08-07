MYCASE

#7353 COMPANY RANKING
Our mission is to enable law firms to succeed by providing powerful legal practice management software that helps firms run efficiently from anywhere, provide an exceptional client experience, and easily track firm performance. MyCase was founded in 2010 by a practicing lawyer and a team of technology experts to address one of the most pressing problems in the legal industry - a lack of secure and efficient attorney/client communication. Today thousands of attorneys and legal professionals use MyCase to save time and money, increase staff productivity, and make their clients happier. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely.
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mycase.com
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172-201 emps
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Since 2010
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MYCASE

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MyCase's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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MyCase's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

pcgamer.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

yahoo.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

news.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses

yahoo.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Bing Chat Faces Malicious Ad Dilemma

Bing Chat Faces Malicious Ad Dilemma

techreport.com

Sun Oct 01 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

businesswire.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

01net.it

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

wicz.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

morningstar.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

benzinga.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

hk.finance.yahoo.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

finance.yahoo.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

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