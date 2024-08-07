MYCASE
#7353 COMPANY RANKING
Our mission is to enable law firms to succeed by providing powerful legal practice management software that helps firms run efficiently from anywhere, provide an exceptional client experience, and easily track firm performance. MyCase was founded in 2010 by a practicing lawyer and a team of technology experts to address one of the most pressing problems in the legal industry - a lack of secure and efficient attorney/client communication. Today thousands of attorneys and legal professionals use MyCase to save time and money, increase staff productivity, and make their clients happier. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely.
172-201 emps
Since 2010
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MYCASE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #7353
MyCase's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
My Case for Why You Should Learn Flutter in 2021
Sun Feb 28 2021 By Aspiiire
The Future of AI Looks Surprisingly Human
Wed Mar 25 2026 By Tony Dang
From Idea to Amazon KDP: A Realistic Guide to Writing Your First Book
Mon Mar 23 2026 By Laszlo Fazekas
Going Back to Manual Mode: How to Not Lose Touch With Your Users
Tue Mar 03 2026 By Marcio S Galli
How I Built a 1 GB Observability Stack for My Go Startup Using Prometheus, Loki, and Grafana
Wed Feb 25 2026 By Stanislav Korolev
How I Turned Instagram Growth Into Brand Deals Using Path Social
Fri Jan 23 2026 By Sanya Kapoor
I Added CISA KEV to Vulnerability Prioritization and Coverage Jumped +413%
Fri Jan 23 2026 By Mikhail Alekseev
Revolutionizing Supply Chain Planning with AI: Machine Learning and Agentic Frameworks
Fri Dec 05 2025 By hacker31257107
Stop Failing Live Coding Interviews: Lessons from 100+ Real Sessions
Tue Nov 04 2025 By Dániel Emőd Kovács
I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story
Mon Sep 22 2025 By Michael Jerlis
Migrating S3 Buckets Between AWS Accounts Like a Pro (Without Losing Your Sanity)
Mon Aug 11 2025 By Jawad ali
Why Adding Firestore Slows Down Flutter iOS Builds — And How to Fix It
Wed Aug 06 2025 By Muhammad Faizan
MyCase's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses
pcgamer.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses
yahoo.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses
news.yahoo.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
Oops, Microsoft's AI chatbot is offering up malvertisements in responses
yahoo.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
Bing Chat Faces Malicious Ad Dilemma
techreport.com
Sun Oct 01 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
businesswire.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
01net.it
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
wicz.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
morningstar.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
benzinga.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
hk.finance.yahoo.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep
finance.yahoo.com
Sat Sep 30 2023