MESSARI #803 COMPANY RANKING

Messari provides market intelligence that drives high-conviction participation in the crypto economy. We help professionals, builders, and communities navigate web3 by providing world-class tools and intelligence. Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of crypto market intelligence products that help professionals navigate crypto/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in crypto from individuals and institutions alike.