MATILLION
501-1000 emps
Since 2011
Worth 1.5B
- Company Ranking
MATILLION
EVERGREEN INDEX #1546
Matillion's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top 5 Factors Behind Data Analytics Costs
Wed Jun 29 2022 By ITRex
Open Source is the Only Way to Address the Long Tail of Integrations
Wed Jul 07 2021 By John Lafleur
Valuable Insights About The Fundraising Process
Fri Jun 25 2021 By John Lafleur
All 14 Slides from the Deck We Used to Raise Seed with Accel in 13 Days
Tue Mar 23 2021 By John Lafleur
Business Intelligence in microservices: improving performance
Fri Jul 26 2019 By Viktoria Klochkova
VC Interview: Andy Vitus of Scale Venture Partners
Tue Oct 09 2018 By Davis Baer
Getting Ramped-Up on Airflow with MySQL → S3 → Redshift
Wed Jul 25 2018 By Austin Gibbons
What It Takes to Design for 5 Million Crypto Users
Fri Apr 10 2026 By deeflect
MetaWin Gives Back Over $13 Million to Players Through Ongoing Loyalty Rewards Program
Wed Apr 08 2026 By Chainwire
How CoinFello's MinChi Park Built the Trust Layer 500 Million Crypto Users Have Been Waiting For
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Ishan Pandey
How World's MiniKit 2.0 Lets Developers Deploy Once and Reach 38 Million Verified Humans Instantly
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Ishan Pandey
Claude Unlocked 1 Million Tokens For Everybody: What Happens Now?
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Karo (Product with Attitude)
Matillion's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Blas Cymru showcasing the best in the Welsh food and drinks sector
business-live.co.uk
Wed Oct 25 2023
Staff handed bonuses of £10,000 by millionaire football club owner
business-live.co.uk
Wed Oct 25 2023
National company to acquire 17 pubs from St Austell Brewery
business-live.co.uk
Tue Oct 24 2023
Law firm TLT advises ILOS on solar PV projects funding
business-live.co.uk
Mon Oct 23 2023
'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans
business-live.co.uk
Mon Oct 23 2023
'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans
business-live.co.uk
Mon Oct 23 2023
'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans
business-live.co.uk
Mon Oct 23 2023
'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Conversion work set to begin on Mere golf resort hotel scheme
thebusinessdesk.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Matillion launches new HQ to drive data and AI innovation
thebusinessdesk.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Tech unicorn Matillion opens 28,000sq ft new Manchester HQ
prolificnorth.co.uk
Wed Oct 18 2023
What you need to know about venture capital trusts
investorschronicle.co.uk
Wed Oct 18 2023