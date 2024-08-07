MATILLION

#1546 COMPANY RANKING
Matillion makes the world’s data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.
computer emoji
matillion.com
ninja emoji
501-1000 emps
light emoji
Since 2011
money emoji
Worth 1.5B
twitter social iconlinkedin social icon
#analytics#cloud-computing#energy-solutions
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1546
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

MATILLION

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1546

Matillion's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top 5 Factors Behind Data Analytics Costs

Top 5 Factors Behind Data Analytics Costs

Wed Jun 29 2022 By ITRex

Open Source is the Only Way to Address the Long Tail of Integrations

Open Source is the Only Way to Address the Long Tail of Integrations

Wed Jul 07 2021 By John Lafleur

Valuable Insights About The Fundraising Process

Valuable Insights About The Fundraising Process

Fri Jun 25 2021 By John Lafleur

All 14 Slides from the Deck We Used to Raise Seed with Accel in 13 Days

All 14 Slides from the Deck We Used to Raise Seed with Accel in 13 Days

Tue Mar 23 2021 By John Lafleur

Business Intelligence in microservices: improving performance

Business Intelligence in microservices: improving performance

Fri Jul 26 2019 By Viktoria Klochkova

VC Interview: Andy Vitus of Scale Venture Partners

VC Interview: Andy Vitus of Scale Venture Partners

Tue Oct 09 2018 By Davis Baer

Getting Ramped-Up on Airflow with MySQL → S3 → Redshift

Getting Ramped-Up on Airflow with MySQL → S3 → Redshift

Wed Jul 25 2018 By Austin Gibbons

What It Takes to Design for 5 Million Crypto Users

What It Takes to Design for 5 Million Crypto Users

Fri Apr 10 2026 By deeflect

MetaWin Gives Back Over $13 Million to Players Through Ongoing Loyalty Rewards Program

MetaWin Gives Back Over $13 Million to Players Through Ongoing Loyalty Rewards Program

Wed Apr 08 2026 By Chainwire

How CoinFello's MinChi Park Built the Trust Layer 500 Million Crypto Users Have Been Waiting For

How CoinFello's MinChi Park Built the Trust Layer 500 Million Crypto Users Have Been Waiting For

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Ishan Pandey

How World's MiniKit 2.0 Lets Developers Deploy Once and Reach 38 Million Verified Humans Instantly

How World's MiniKit 2.0 Lets Developers Deploy Once and Reach 38 Million Verified Humans Instantly

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Claude Unlocked 1 Million Tokens For Everybody: What Happens Now?

Claude Unlocked 1 Million Tokens For Everybody: What Happens Now?

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Karo (Product with Attitude)

Matillion's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Blas Cymru showcasing the best in the Welsh food and drinks sector

Blas Cymru showcasing the best in the Welsh food and drinks sector

business-live.co.uk

Wed Oct 25 2023

Staff handed bonuses of £10,000 by millionaire football club owner

Staff handed bonuses of £10,000 by millionaire football club owner

business-live.co.uk

Wed Oct 25 2023

National company to acquire 17 pubs from St Austell Brewery

National company to acquire 17 pubs from St Austell Brewery

business-live.co.uk

Tue Oct 24 2023

Law firm TLT advises ILOS on solar PV projects funding

Law firm TLT advises ILOS on solar PV projects funding

business-live.co.uk

Mon Oct 23 2023

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

business-live.co.uk

Mon Oct 23 2023

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

business-live.co.uk

Mon Oct 23 2023

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

business-live.co.uk

Mon Oct 23 2023

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

'It really pisses me off, actually': Matillion CEO on the UK celebrating failure, super frothy valuations and IPO plans

msn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Conversion work set to begin on Mere golf resort hotel scheme

Conversion work set to begin on Mere golf resort hotel scheme

thebusinessdesk.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Matillion launches new HQ to drive data and AI innovation

Matillion launches new HQ to drive data and AI innovation

thebusinessdesk.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Tech unicorn Matillion opens 28,000sq ft new Manchester HQ

Tech unicorn Matillion opens 28,000sq ft new Manchester HQ

prolificnorth.co.uk

Wed Oct 18 2023

What you need to know about venture capital trusts

What you need to know about venture capital trusts

investorschronicle.co.uk

Wed Oct 18 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Matillion

avatar

Matillion WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!