Créé en France en 2013, ManoMano est le leader européen spécialiste du bricolage, de la maison, et du jardin en ligne. Cofondé par Philippe de Chanville et Christian Raisson, ManoMano, en fédérant plus de 3 600 marchands, rassemble la plus grande offre de produits de bricolage & de jardinage en ligne, soit plus de 10 millions de références. La scale-up compte aujourd’hui 650 personnes et opère sur 6 marchés (France, Belgique, Espagne, Italie, Allemagne, Royaume-Uni).

Créé en France en 2013, ManoMano est le leader européen spécialiste du bricolage, de la maison, et du jardin en ligne. Cofondé par Philippe de Chanville et Christian Raisson, ManoMano, en fédérant plus de 3 600 marchands, rassemble la plus grande offre de produits de bricolage & de jardinage en ligne, soit plus de 10 millions de références. La scale-up compte aujourd’hui 650 personnes et opère sur 6 marchés (France, Belgique, Espagne, Italie, Allemagne, Royaume-Uni).

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ManoMano 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

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