LUME CANNABIS CO. #325 COMPANY RANKING

Almost overnight, Cannabis has become a legal, legitimate business and a multi-billion dollar industry. And just like that, across the country, cannabis brands are rushing to open their doors – wanting to get a piece of the pie. But we don’t see this is as a race. We never have. Not since we decided to get into the business, years ago – when we started planning, lobbying, and building a strategy. A strategy rooted in quality, not speed or quantity. While corners are being cut across the cannabis industry, we’ve stayed true to our promise of doing things the right way – because, as time tells, the right way is the lasting way, and we’re planning on sticking around. From the beginning, we’ve understood the importance of controlling the entire process of our products from start to finish. We’re not merely a storefront selling products we know nothing about. Everything in our stores we’ve grown, hand-trimmed, packaged, and put on our shelves. Because, as the saying goes, if you want something done right, you do it yourself. That’s why we’ve spent the last two years building the most advanced grow facility in the industry and recruiting the best, most experienced team to run it. Every single one of our products goes through rigorous testing that’s unparalleled in the industry, as we hold them to the highest standards – your standards. We’re bringing you cannabis you can trust. Whether you’re familiar with cannabis or not, our personalized customer experience has been designed to guide you in finding the perfect products. Because we believe quality is everything – a quality experience, a quality product, a quality team and a quality result. And while that’s the way it should always be, it’s cannabis in a new light.