Lokalise is a translation management system built for agile teams who want to automate their localization process. A better way to localize your website, mobile apps and digital content.

Lokalise is a translation management system built for agile teams who want to automate their localization process. A better way to localize your website, mobile apps and digital content.

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Lokalise 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Lokalise 's latest news & mentions Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.