How I Built a Go MCP Server to Query Crypto Balances in VSCode

by
byAbhaar Gupta@abhaar

Blockchain Engineer

September 8th, 2025
featured image - How I Built a Go MCP Server to Query Crypto Balances in VSCode
Abhaar Gupta
← Previous

The Dawn of Digital Fort Knoxes: How Multisig and MPC Are Revolutionizing Crypto Security

About Author

Abhaar Gupta HackerNoon profile picture
Abhaar Gupta@abhaar

Blockchain Engineer

Read my storiesAbout @abhaar

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#model-context-protocol#mcp-server#go-mcp-server#mcp-go-sdk#vscode-copilot#ethereum-go-sdk#web3-developer-tools#json-rpc-go-tutorial

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Mas

Related Stories