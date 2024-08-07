LINEAGE LOGISTICS #2461 COMPANY RANKING

Lineage Logistics is the world’s most innovative provider of temperature-controlled supply chain and logistics solutions. We are responsible for storing, handing and transporting food products around the globe. Our real estate network of 400+ strategically located facilities, expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology help to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste and help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide.