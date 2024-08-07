LAZADA

#1974 COMPANY RANKING
About Lazada Group Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers’ daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its cutting-edge technology infrastructure.
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lazada.com
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21K emps
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Since 2012
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LAZADA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1974

Lazada's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke

From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke

Mon Aug 19 2024 By Podcast

Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

Fri Dec 23 2022 By Kevin Kim

10 Best Business Tips to Learn from Mom & Pop Stores

10 Best Business Tips to Learn from Mom & Pop Stores

Thu Jun 30 2022 By Tarun

The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia

The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia

Thu Mar 03 2022 By Bluestone PIM

Here's Why I'll Continue Buying NFTs

Here's Why I'll Continue Buying NFTs

Sat Nov 27 2021 By Visa Kannan

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

Thu Oct 14 2021 By Zoe Chew

How Nonprofits Can Use TikTok for Digital Diplomacy

How Nonprofits Can Use TikTok for Digital Diplomacy

Wed Sep 30 2020 By Andreas Sandre

11 Cognitive Biases Useful in Product Design

11 Cognitive Biases Useful in Product Design

Mon Dec 23 2019 By Tarun

8 Steps of Product Prioritization : Impact & Empathy

8 Steps of Product Prioritization : Impact & Empathy

Wed Nov 13 2019 By Tarun

Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers

Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers

Mon Oct 28 2019 By Tarun

How We Tried To Fight Ecommerce Fraud at JunctionX Singapore Hackathon

How We Tried To Fight Ecommerce Fraud at JunctionX Singapore Hackathon

Sat Oct 12 2019 By Chip Dong Lim

Building New Generation Digital Banks with Programmable Money and Trust: Are You Ready for the Next…

Building New Generation Digital Banks with Programmable Money and Trust: Are You Ready for the Next…

Sat Mar 16 2019 By Bulent Tekmen

Lazada's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fire at data centre disrupts Alibaba Cloud services, affecting Lazada and TikTok | The Star

Fire at data centre disrupts Alibaba Cloud services, affecting Lazada and TikTok | The Star

thestar.com.my

Wed Sep 11 2024

Anker 11.11 deals: Chargers, cables, power banks, headphones and vacuum cleaner starting from RM11.11

Anker 11.11 deals: Chargers, cables, power banks, headphones and vacuum cleaner starting from RM11.11

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

LAZCOINS BONANZA LEADING UP TO 11.11

LAZCOINS BONANZA LEADING UP TO 11.11

thestar.com.my

Wed Nov 01 2023

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores 50% discount in early Lazada Black Friday offer

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores 50% discount in early Lazada Black Friday offer

techradar.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

CHiQ’s New Brand Proposition Is Set To Merge Innovation With Style

CHiQ’s New Brand Proposition Is Set To Merge Innovation With Style

techent.tv

Mon Oct 30 2023

Up to 70% off: Health and beauty sale on Lazada Singapore

Up to 70% off: Health and beauty sale on Lazada Singapore

sg.style.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

What Issa Pressman and Leila Alcasid use to have poreless skin

What Issa Pressman and Leila Alcasid use to have poreless skin

pep.ph

Mon Oct 30 2023

Lazada Thailand Ramps Up Priority Delivery in Major Cities with New Sorting Facility

Lazada Thailand Ramps Up Priority Delivery in Major Cities with New Sorting Facility

ryt9.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Issa Pressman on James Reid: “We are inseparable.”

Issa Pressman on James Reid: “We are inseparable.”

pep.ph

Sun Oct 29 2023

Lazada banking on new sorting facility

Lazada banking on new sorting facility

msn.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Lazada CommuniTours empowers Entrepreneurs and cultivate a vibrant Seller Community

Lazada CommuniTours empowers Entrepreneurs and cultivate a vibrant Seller Community

business.inquirer.net

Fri Oct 27 2023

‘Queen of the Universe’ tops NBS bestseller list for October

‘Queen of the Universe’ tops NBS bestseller list for October

philstar.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

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