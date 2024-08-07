LAZADA
#1974 COMPANY RANKING
About Lazada Group Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers’ daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its cutting-edge technology infrastructure.
21K emps
Since 2012
Claim This Company
#1974Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
LAZADA
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1974
Lazada's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
From Vietnamese Upbringing to Marketing to a Global Audience: a Candid Convo with Linh Dao Smooke
Mon Aug 19 2024 By Podcast
Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products
Fri Dec 23 2022 By Kevin Kim
10 Best Business Tips to Learn from Mom & Pop Stores
Thu Jun 30 2022 By Tarun
The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia
Thu Mar 03 2022 By Bluestone PIM
Here's Why I'll Continue Buying NFTs
Sat Nov 27 2021 By Visa Kannan
The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities
Thu Oct 14 2021 By Zoe Chew
How Nonprofits Can Use TikTok for Digital Diplomacy
Wed Sep 30 2020 By Andreas Sandre
11 Cognitive Biases Useful in Product Design
Mon Dec 23 2019 By Tarun
8 Steps of Product Prioritization : Impact & Empathy
Wed Nov 13 2019 By Tarun
Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers
Mon Oct 28 2019 By Tarun
How We Tried To Fight Ecommerce Fraud at JunctionX Singapore Hackathon
Sat Oct 12 2019 By Chip Dong Lim
Building New Generation Digital Banks with Programmable Money and Trust: Are You Ready for the Next…
Sat Mar 16 2019 By Bulent Tekmen
Lazada's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fire at data centre disrupts Alibaba Cloud services, affecting Lazada and TikTok | The Star
thestar.com.my
Wed Sep 11 2024
Anker 11.11 deals: Chargers, cables, power banks, headphones and vacuum cleaner starting from RM11.11
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
LAZCOINS BONANZA LEADING UP TO 11.11
thestar.com.my
Wed Nov 01 2023
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores 50% discount in early Lazada Black Friday offer
techradar.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
CHiQ’s New Brand Proposition Is Set To Merge Innovation With Style
techent.tv
Mon Oct 30 2023
Up to 70% off: Health and beauty sale on Lazada Singapore
sg.style.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
What Issa Pressman and Leila Alcasid use to have poreless skin
pep.ph
Mon Oct 30 2023
Lazada Thailand Ramps Up Priority Delivery in Major Cities with New Sorting Facility
ryt9.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Issa Pressman on James Reid: “We are inseparable.”
pep.ph
Sun Oct 29 2023
Lazada banking on new sorting facility
msn.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Lazada CommuniTours empowers Entrepreneurs and cultivate a vibrant Seller Community
business.inquirer.net
Fri Oct 27 2023
‘Queen of the Universe’ tops NBS bestseller list for October
philstar.com
Fri Oct 27 2023