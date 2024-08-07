KOCH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS #2521 COMPANY RANKING

Fresh air and water are basic needs for everyone on planet Earth. That’s why our businesses specialize in process and pollution control equipment that help industrial facilities to operate responsibly. We help manufacturers worldwide stay ahead of the constant changes in environmental standards. Below is a list of our businesses: Koch-Glitsch Optimized Process Designs, LLC Koch Knight, LLC Koch Specialty Plant Services Koch Membrane Systems John Zink Hamworthy Combustion Koch Heat Transfer