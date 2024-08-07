KIAVI #3909 COMPANY RANKING

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi’s digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013 Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com, and follow us on Twitter. NMLS ID #1125207