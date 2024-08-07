KANDJI #9167 COMPANY RANKING

Kandji, the Device Harmony platform for Apple devices in the enterprise, tears down the wall between IT and InfoSec teams to keep Apple users secure and productive. In the past, these teams pursued their mandates independently — InfoSec handled security, while IT managed user devices. But in a world where user security and productivity are C-level priorities, they need shared intelligence, automation and workflows to win. Kandji’s Device Harmony platform deeply connects IT and InfoSec capabilities that were previously spread out across five different product categories: Device Management, Vulnerability Management, Endpoint Detection and Response, Endpoint Visibility, and Endpoint Compliance. Kandji bridges these capabilities with shared intelligence, automation, and workflows designed for the cross-functional manner in which these teams now work. Visit Kandji.io to request your free trial today.