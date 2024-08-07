KANDJI

#9167 COMPANY RANKING
Kandji, the Device Harmony platform for Apple devices in the enterprise, tears down the wall between IT and InfoSec teams to keep Apple users secure and productive. In the past, these teams pursued their mandates independently — InfoSec handled security, while IT managed user devices. But in a world where user security and productivity are C-level priorities, they need shared intelligence, automation and workflows to win. Kandji’s Device Harmony platform deeply connects IT and InfoSec capabilities that were previously spread out across five different product categories: Device Management, Vulnerability Management, Endpoint Detection and Response, Endpoint Visibility, and Endpoint Compliance. Kandji bridges these capabilities with shared intelligence, automation, and workflows designed for the cross-functional manner in which these teams now work. Visit Kandji.io to request your free trial today.
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kandji.io
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201 - 500 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 850M
#it-services#devops#data-privacy-and-compliance
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KANDJI

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EVERGREEN INDEX #9167

Kandji's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Kandji's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zero trust and why it matters to the Apple enterprise

Zero trust and why it matters to the Apple enterprise

computerworld.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Lauren J. Mapp

Lauren J. Mapp

sandiegouniontribune.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Own goal in overtime lifts Rapids to first MLS Cup

Own goal in overtime lifts Rapids to first MLS Cup

smdailyjournal.com

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Sporting Kansas City blanks Rapids 2-0

Sporting Kansas City blanks Rapids 2-0

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Sat Sep 30 2023

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17 Top Startups in San Diego to Watch in 2023

startupsavant.com

Thu Sep 28 2023

Dicker Data NZ signs Apple device management provider Kandji

Dicker Data NZ signs Apple device management provider Kandji

crn.com.au

Thu Sep 28 2023

Dicker Data bolsters Apple support with Kandji deal

Dicker Data bolsters Apple support with Kandji deal

reseller.co.nz

Thu Sep 28 2023

With growing threats to Apple devices, Kandji ramps up

With growing threats to Apple devices, Kandji ramps up

securityboulevard.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

NIPDB & RMB Host "Invest Namibia" Event at the UN General Assembly

NIPDB & RMB Host "Invest Namibia" Event at the UN General Assembly

allafrica.com

Mon Sep 25 2023

New York's Kandji recuperating from injury quicker than expected

New York's Kandji recuperating from injury quicker than expected

mlssoccer.com

Sun Sep 17 2023

Pax8 to launch free cybersecurity program for MSPs

Pax8 to launch free cybersecurity program for MSPs

crn.com.au

Tue Sep 12 2023

Three-quarters of large US firms now using more Apple devices — survey

Three-quarters of large US firms now using more Apple devices — survey

computerworld.com

Tue Aug 29 2023

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