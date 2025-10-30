JERICHO SECURITY

Jericho Security specializes in AI-driven cybersecurity training, offering generative AI-powered phishing simulations and personalized training modules to help organizations combat evolving cyber threats.
jerichosecurity.com
11-50 emps
Since 2023
Worth 18M
#cybersecurity-services-and-products#machine-learning#saas
#4288
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Jericho Security's stories on HackerNoon

Introduction to the Zero Trust Security Architecture — a Concept, Not A Product

Sat Oct 16 2021 By Zen Chan

OUR PROGRESS FROM CAMDEN TOWN TO CREST HILL

Wed Nov 02 2022 By H.G. Wells

CSMA is More Than XDR — An Introduction to Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture

Tue May 24 2022 By Zen Chan

Identity and Access Management - IGA, IAM, and PAM Explained

Tue Jan 18 2022 By Zen Chan

THE WAR AGAINST WAR

Fri Apr 14 2023 By Havelock Ellis

Jericho Security's Related Companies

Sapahn-logo

Sapahn

sapahn.com

#3515 RANK
light emojiFounded
2010
money emojiWorth
220B

ZoomInfo Technologies-logo

ZoomInfo Technologies

zoominfo.com

#1477 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000
money emojiWorth
25B
Growth
-1%

Huntress Labs-logo

Huntress Labs

huntresslabs.com

#4048 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
1.5B

Bugcrowd-logo

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

#1634 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
1B

ResilientX-logo

ResilientX

resilientx.com

#8017 RANK
light emojiFounded
2022

Blackpoint Holdings-logo

Blackpoint Holdings

blackpointcyber.com

#3639 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014

