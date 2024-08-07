INTRICATELY (AN HG INSIGHTS COMPANY)
#2479 COMPANY RANKING
Intricately's platform gives marketing and sales teams an inside look into the spend, usage, and adoption of cloud technologies to predict revenue opportunities. We work with marketing and sales teams to provide an unfair advantage in finding and acquiring new customers through our spend intelligence data which monitor how companies are consuming cloud products across every application. Customers like AWS, Equinix, Cloudflare, Fastly, and Snowflake rely on our product to discover new markets, understand competitive opportunities, create a list of target accounts based on qualitative spend data, and more. www.intricately.com
53 as of 2022 emps
Since 2014
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INTRICATELY (AN HG INSIGHTS COMPANY)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2479
Intricately (An HG Insights Company)'s stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AT MAIDENHEAD
Mon Dec 05 2022 By H.G. Wells
THE MAN-MAKING FORCES OF THE MODERN STATE
Sun Nov 20 2022 By H.G. Wells
Developing Social Elements
Fri Oct 28 2022 By H.G. Wells
Intricately (An HG Insights Company)'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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