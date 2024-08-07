INTRICATELY (AN HG INSIGHTS COMPANY) #2479 COMPANY RANKING

Intricately's platform gives marketing and sales teams an inside look into the spend, usage, and adoption of cloud technologies to predict revenue opportunities. We work with marketing and sales teams to provide an unfair advantage in finding and acquiring new customers through our spend intelligence data which monitor how companies are consuming cloud products across every application. Customers like AWS, Equinix, Cloudflare, Fastly, and Snowflake rely on our product to discover new markets, understand competitive opportunities, create a list of target accounts based on qualitative spend data, and more. www.intricately.com