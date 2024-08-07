INFARM
#5110 COMPANY RANKING
InFarm is an agricultural AI company focused on delivering ground breaking technology to farmers. We use state of the art AI and advanced technology to develop tools that help producers become more profitable and efficient.
201-1000 emps
Since 2017
Worth 1B
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INFARM
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EVERGREEN INDEX #5110
InFarm's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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InFarm's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Infarm fest begins on December 26
thehindu.com
Sun Oct 15 2023
Agrowatch Weekly #3 - InFarm Declares Bankruptcy, Syngenta & Corteva Announces Agtech Partnerships & Much More
linkedin.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
Infarm’s Dutch branch declared bankrupt
foodbev.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
Updated: Infarm ‘won’t be making any comments’ on rumored $50m raise from Middle East
agfundernews.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
The Week in AgriFoodTech: Paine Schwartz launches $1.7bn agrifood fund, Cricket One unveils new plant, Infarm ‘declared bankrupt’
agfundernews.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
Archiveteam: Archivebot GO Pack 20230920013930_e31dd9d7
archive.org
Wed Sep 20 2023
How vertical farms are reaching new heights
thegrocer.co.uk
Mon Sep 18 2023
How vertical farms are reaching new heights
thegrocer.co.uk
Mon Sep 18 2023
Kroger to ramp up distribution with vertical grower 80 Acres Farms
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tue Aug 15 2023
Robotic Bees Could Support Vertical Farms Today and Astronauts Tomorrow
headtopics.com
Tue Jul 18 2023
Lean times hit the vertical farming business
bbc.co.uk
Mon Jul 17 2023
Lean times hit the vertical farming business
bbc.co.uk
Mon Jul 17 2023