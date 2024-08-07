INDRIVE

#427 COMPANY RANKING
inDrive is a global IT and transportation platform inDrive is one of the world’s fastest growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries throughout the world. The Company’s app has been downloaded over 150 million times. inDrive offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations. inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,000 people. In early 2021, inDrive achieved unicorn status after closing a $140m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion. For more information visit www.inDrive.com
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indriver.com
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3000 emps
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Since 2020
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Worth 1.2B
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INDRIVE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #427

inDrive's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Yuri Misnik, CTO at InDrive, on Architecting an AI-First Super App

Yuri Misnik, CTO at InDrive, on Architecting an AI-First Super App

Tue Jan 20 2026 By Tech News Byte

AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive

AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive

Thu Aug 28 2025 By inDrive.Tech

Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week

Thu Apr 25 2024 By Company of the Week

Building a Unicorn: The inDrive Tech Journey from Local Startup to Global Phenomenon

Building a Unicorn: The inDrive Tech Journey from Local Startup to Global Phenomenon

Tue Jan 30 2024 By Michil Androsov

Building a Unicorn: My Decade-Long Career With inDrive

Building a Unicorn: My Decade-Long Career With inDrive

Wed Nov 15 2023 By Michil Androsov

Building a Crash Report Automation for iOS and Android

Building a Crash Report Automation for iOS and Android

Fri Aug 08 2025 By inDrive.Tech

From Screens to Streets: How Field UX Research in Morocco Helped Redesign Intercity Booking

From Screens to Streets: How Field UX Research in Morocco Helped Redesign Intercity Booking

Mon Jul 14 2025 By inDrive.Tech

The Noonification: Heres The AI Dubbing Thats Raising Alarms World Over (1/30/2024)

The Noonification: Heres The AI Dubbing Thats Raising Alarms World Over (1/30/2024)

Tue Jan 30 2024 By HackerNoon Newsletter

The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)

The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)

Sun Nov 26 2023 By HackerNoon Newsletter

The Noonification: The Crypto Trading Writing Contest by BYDFi (11/15/2023)

The Noonification: The Crypto Trading Writing Contest by BYDFi (11/15/2023)

Wed Nov 15 2023 By HackerNoon Newsletter

Zero-Downtime Splunk Migration at inDrive: From Bare Metal to AWS SmartStore

Zero-Downtime Splunk Migration at inDrive: From Bare Metal to AWS SmartStore

Mon Mar 23 2026 By inDrive.Tech

Milliseconds Make Millions: How and Why to Speed Up Your App, from InDrive's Playbook

Milliseconds Make Millions: How and Why to Speed Up Your App, from InDrive's Playbook

Thu Mar 12 2026 By inDrive.Tech

inDrive's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
m fuel voucher program to support drivers

m fuel voucher program to support drivers

manilastandard.net

Fri Mar 20 2026

Nigeria ride-hailing drivers protest pricing as fuel costs rise

Nigeria ride-hailing drivers protest pricing as fuel costs rise

marketscreener.com

Wed Mar 18 2026

Alternativa Film Festival 2026 Shortlist Announced; Indian Film "Cactus Pears" Selected

Alternativa Film Festival 2026 Shortlist Announced; Indian Film "Cactus Pears" Selected

tribuneindia.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

Ride-hailing app inDrive says revenue up 31% in 2025, eyes delivery expansion

Ride-hailing app inDrive says revenue up 31% in 2025, eyes delivery expansion

reuters.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

Ride-hailing app inDrive says revenue up 31% in 2025, eyes delivery expansion

Ride-hailing app inDrive says revenue up 31% in 2025, eyes delivery expansion

marketscreener.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

inDrive Launches Ride XL Category in Chandigarh, Offering Spacious 6

inDrive Launches Ride XL Category in Chandigarh, Offering Spacious 6

tribuneindia.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Ride-hailing inDrive acquires Pakistan's Krave Mart to bolster grocery delivery

Ride-hailing inDrive acquires Pakistan's Krave Mart to bolster grocery delivery

techcrunch.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Ride-Hailing App InDrive Grows by Letting Riders Negotiate Fares

Ride-Hailing App InDrive Grows by Letting Riders Negotiate Fares

businessinsider.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Technology is not a tool anymore - it is the environment for business

Technology is not a tool anymore - it is the environment for business

techbullion.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

inDrive Launches 'inDrive March Mega Contest' Across Multiple Cities in India

inDrive Launches 'inDrive March Mega Contest' Across Multiple Cities in India

tribuneindia.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

hailing firm inDrive forays into grocery delivery in Pak, launches in

hailing firm inDrive forays into grocery delivery in Pak, launches in

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Jan 12 2026

inDrive Bets on 'Super App' Strategy With Ads, Grocery Delivery Push

inDrive Bets on 'Super App' Strategy With Ads, Grocery Delivery Push

outlookbusiness.com

Mon Jan 12 2026

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