ICONIQ CAPITAL

#2145 COMPANY RANKING
ICONIQ Capital is a privately held investment firm serving some of the world’s most influential families and organizations. ICONIQ provides financial advisory and family office services, and manages direct investments where technology and traditional asset classes intersect, with a focus on technology growth equity, buyout, and real estate.
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iconiqcapital.com
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600-700 emps
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Since 2011
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#venture-capital#business-development#leadership
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ICONIQ Capital's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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ICONIQ Capital's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Wealth Manager Iconiq Leases 70K SF at 360 Park Avenue South

Wealth Manager Iconiq Leases 70K SF at 360 Park Avenue South

commercialobserver.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Boston Properties’ Midtown South offices signs tenant for 70K sf

Boston Properties’ Midtown South offices signs tenant for 70K sf

therealdeal.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

ABD delivers 2 millionaire brands in the Prestige and Above segments in the last 5 years

ABD delivers 2 millionaire brands in the Prestige and Above segments in the last 5 years

indiaeducationdiary.in

Mon Oct 30 2023

Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp

Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp

Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp

nypost.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

ICONIQ MD: «Very Significant Miscalculation» at Family Offices

ICONIQ MD: «Very Significant Miscalculation» at Family Offices

finews.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Renault-backed Chinese EV start-up BeyonCa signs preliminary Saudi investment deal with an eye on Middle East market

Renault-backed Chinese EV start-up BeyonCa signs preliminary Saudi investment deal with an eye on Middle East market

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

UBS Downgrades Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL)

UBS Downgrades Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL)

msn.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside

Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside

theaustralian.com.au

Fri Oct 20 2023

Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside

Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside

dailytelegraph.com.au

Fri Oct 20 2023

These 11 Startups Raised the Largest US Funding Rounds of Q3 2023

These 11 Startups Raised the Largest US Funding Rounds of Q3 2023

alleywatch.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

How Builder.ai is making app development easier for companies

How Builder.ai is making app development easier for companies

sportsbusinessjournal.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

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