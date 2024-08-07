ICONIQ CAPITAL
#2145 COMPANY RANKING
ICONIQ Capital is a privately held investment firm serving some of the world’s most influential families and organizations. ICONIQ provides financial advisory and family office services, and manages direct investments where technology and traditional asset classes intersect, with a focus on technology growth equity, buyout, and real estate.
600-700 emps
Since 2011
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ICONIQ CAPITAL
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2145
ICONIQ Capital's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform On Story
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Transforming E-Commerce: How Abhilash Ajeshbhavan is Redefining Digital Commerce Standards
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ICONIQ Capital's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Wealth Manager Iconiq Leases 70K SF at 360 Park Avenue South
commercialobserver.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Boston Properties’ Midtown South offices signs tenant for 70K sf
therealdeal.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
ABD delivers 2 millionaire brands in the Prestige and Above segments in the last 5 years
indiaeducationdiary.in
Mon Oct 30 2023
Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp
msn.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Boston Properties lands finance firm at Park Avenue South tower after $100M revamp
nypost.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
ICONIQ MD: «Very Significant Miscalculation» at Family Offices
finews.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Renault-backed Chinese EV start-up BeyonCa signs preliminary Saudi investment deal with an eye on Middle East market
finance.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
UBS Downgrades Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL)
msn.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside
theaustralian.com.au
Fri Oct 20 2023
Why culture-focused Canva founders won‘t step aside
dailytelegraph.com.au
Fri Oct 20 2023
These 11 Startups Raised the Largest US Funding Rounds of Q3 2023
alleywatch.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
How Builder.ai is making app development easier for companies
sportsbusinessjournal.com
Wed Oct 18 2023