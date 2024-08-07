HK01 #8547 COMPANY RANKING

HK01 aspires to build a “Media +” internet lifestyle platform, which provides instant and diversified news & Lifestyle information in more than 60 channels, as well as personalized lifestyle services with multiple service platforms under the digital era for Hong Kong people. We are dedicated to becoming the pioneer and leader of the Hong Kong Internet industry through the application of innovative technology. HK01 provides future leaders with the intelligence, technology, human expertise and the career development platform they need to revolutionize the Internet industry in Hong Kong. Let's join hands to break new ground in the digital world for now and the future. 《香港01》致力構建「媒體 +」互聯網生活平台，透過60多條內容頻道為讀者提供即時和多元化的新聞資訊，以及於多個生活服務平台提供個人化的互聯網服務。通過創新科技的應用，成為香港互聯網行業的先驅和領導者。 《香港01》為未來的領導者提供智慧、技術及職業發展平台等，為香港互聯網行業帶來革命性的變化。讓我們攜手打破現在和創建未來的互聯網生態。