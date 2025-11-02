HIGHTOUCH

Hightouch is a data and AI platform specializing in marketing and personalization, enabling businesses to activate customer data and build AI agents for real-time campaigns.
hightouch.com
378 emps
Since 2019
Worth 1.2B
#analytics#business-intelligence#saas
Hightouch's stories on HackerNoon

How AI and Robotics Are Automating ATP Testing and Hygiene Monitoring

Fri Aug 29 2025 By Beth Rush

How to Use Customer Service as a Growth Strategy

Thu Jun 19 2025 By Seo Sandwitch

Attracting Buyers in the Auto Industry with Seamless Customer Experience

Wed Apr 09 2025 By Brian Wallace

B2B Marketing Is Stuck in a Loop, and It’s Driving Everyone Insane

Tue Dec 10 2024 By Jack Borie

Are Startups Building Enough for the Creator Economy?

Mon Jul 08 2024 By Alejandro Vivanco

One Trading Partners With Talos To Extend Institutional Trading Services Across Europe

Thu May 16 2024 By Chainwire

Unity Communications Founder on Building the Company

Fri Apr 26 2024 By Patrick Brown

How SQL Can Eat Enterprise Software

Wed Dec 06 2023 By Burak

The TechBeat: Reducing Meeting Fatigue With 25-minute Meetings (10/22/2023)

Sun Oct 22 2023 By TechBeat

The TechBeat: Reducing Meeting Fatigue With 25-minute Meetings (10/20/2023)

Fri Oct 20 2023 By TechBeat

The TechBeat: Reducing Meeting Fatigue With 25-minute Meetings (10/18/2023)

Wed Oct 18 2023 By TechBeat

Exploring Borderless Ads – A Unique Use Case of Interoperability Tech in Web3 Gaming

Mon Oct 16 2023 By Gabriel Mangalindan

Hightouch's Related Companies

Databricks-logo

Databricks

databricks.com

#831 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
100B

Galaxy Digital-logo

Galaxy Digital

galaxy.com

#478 RANK
light emojiFounded
2018
money emojiWorth
15.2B

FalconX-logo

FalconX

falconx.io

#1607 RANK
light emojiFounded
2018
money emojiWorth
8B

Gong-logo

Gong

gong.io

#956 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
7.3B

Fivetran-logo

Fivetran

fivetran.com

#965 RANK
light emojiFounded
2012
money emojiWorth
5.6B

Shield AI-logo

Shield AI

shield.ai

#3754 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
5.3B

