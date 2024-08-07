HIGHRADIUS

#4629 COMPANY RANKING
HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash, treasury, and record to report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s and many more. Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain. Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices: pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduce month close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.
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highradius.com
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4,457 emps
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Since 2006
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Worth 3.1B
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#analytics#machine-learning#robotics
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HIGHRADIUS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #4629

HighRadius's stories on HackerNoon

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The state of global fintech

The state of global fintech

Sat Oct 21 2017 By Andreas Sandre

HighRadius's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

ptinews.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Our tech AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO HighRadius CTO

Our tech AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO HighRadius CTO

theweek.in

Wed Oct 11 2023

Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

newsdrum.in

Wed Oct 11 2023

Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO

devdiscourse.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Scaling Borders: Crafting Global Software Giants from US/India Roots

Scaling Borders: Crafting Global Software Giants from US/India Roots

linkedin.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

💡🤖 Unleashing AI in Cash Flow Forecasting: Use case of Highradius

💡🤖 Unleashing AI in Cash Flow Forecasting: Use case of Highradius

linkedin.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

Digitization, Digitalization, and Digital Transformation

Digitization, Digitalization, and Digital Transformation

linkedin.com

Sun Sep 24 2023

B2B Digital Payment Market worth $8.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

B2B Digital Payment Market worth $8.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

prnewswire.co.uk

Tue Sep 19 2023

Fintech HighRadius Introduces FreedaGPT: Generative AI for the Office of the CFO

Fintech HighRadius Introduces FreedaGPT: Generative AI for the Office of the CFO

crowdfundinsider.com

Mon Sep 18 2023

Tagged: autonomous finance software

Tagged: autonomous finance software

crowdfundinsider.com

Mon Sep 18 2023

Building high performing teams

Building high performing teams

linkedin.com

Sun Sep 17 2023

Valuing Employee Aspiration in Organizational Growth Strategies

Valuing Employee Aspiration in Organizational Growth Strategies

linkedin.com

Wed Aug 16 2023

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