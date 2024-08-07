HIGHRADIUS
#4629 COMPANY RANKING
HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash, treasury, and record to report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s and many more. Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain. Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices: pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduce month close timelines, and improved productivity in under six months.
4,457 emps
Since 2006
Worth 3.1B
Claim This Company
#4629Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
HIGHRADIUS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #4629
HighRadius's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The state of global fintech
Sat Oct 21 2017 By Andreas Sandre
HighRadius's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO
ptinews.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Our tech AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO HighRadius CTO
theweek.in
Wed Oct 11 2023
Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO
newsdrum.in
Wed Oct 11 2023
Our tech, AI investment key to unlocking power of `humans + machines' in office of the CFO: HighRadius CTO
devdiscourse.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Scaling Borders: Crafting Global Software Giants from US/India Roots
linkedin.com
Fri Oct 06 2023
💡🤖 Unleashing AI in Cash Flow Forecasting: Use case of Highradius
linkedin.com
Mon Oct 02 2023
Digitization, Digitalization, and Digital Transformation
linkedin.com
Sun Sep 24 2023
B2B Digital Payment Market worth $8.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Sep 19 2023
Fintech HighRadius Introduces FreedaGPT: Generative AI for the Office of the CFO
crowdfundinsider.com
Mon Sep 18 2023
Tagged: autonomous finance software
crowdfundinsider.com
Mon Sep 18 2023
Building high performing teams
linkedin.com
Sun Sep 17 2023
Valuing Employee Aspiration in Organizational Growth Strategies
linkedin.com
Wed Aug 16 2023