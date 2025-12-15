Hello Vet is a UK-based veterinary practice founded in 2022, pioneering a transparent and collaborative approach to pet care by integrating AI-driven workflow tools and allowing pet owners to be present during treatments and recovery.

Hello Vet is a UK-based veterinary practice founded in 2022, pioneering a transparent and collaborative approach to pet care by integrating AI-driven workflow tools and allowing pet owners to be present during treatments and recovery.

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