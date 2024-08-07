GOODRX HOLDINGS

#2275 COMPANY RANKING
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
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goodrx.com
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738 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 1.4B
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GOODRX HOLDINGS (GDRX)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2275

GoodRx Holdings's latest news & mentions

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JPMorgan Downgrades GoodRx to Neutral From Overweight

JPMorgan Downgrades GoodRx to Neutral From Overweight

marketscreener.com

Fri Feb 27 2026

GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $195M beats by $1.73M

GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $195M beats by $1.73M

seekingalpha.com

Wed Feb 25 2026

GoodRx Is Overvalued Without A Path To Double-Digit Growth

GoodRx Is Overvalued Without A Path To Double-Digit Growth

seekingalpha.com

Fri Dec 08 2023

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

newsheater.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Truist Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Truist Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

markets.businessinsider.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

How Does GoodRx Work?

How Does GoodRx Work?

nerdwallet.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

GoodRx Holdings Earns ‘Buy’ Rating: Promising Q3 Results and Strategic PBM Partnerships Forecast Bright Future

GoodRx Holdings Earns ‘Buy’ Rating: Promising Q3 Results and Strategic PBM Partnerships Forecast Bright Future

markets.businessinsider.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Sanofi’s Lantus Insulin to Sell for $35 Via GoodRx Site

Sanofi’s Lantus Insulin to Sell for $35 Via GoodRx Site

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

An In-Depth Look at GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) Stock Performance

An In-Depth Look at GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) Stock Performance

newsheater.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

State Health Plan partnership will lower costs of some drugs

State Health Plan partnership will lower costs of some drugs

journalnow.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tides, sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings but expected to stay put

Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tides, sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings but expected to stay put

baltimoresun.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

businesswire.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

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