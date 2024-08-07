GOODRX HOLDINGS
#2275 COMPANY RANKING
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
738 emps
Since 2011
Worth 1.4B
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GOODRX HOLDINGS (GDRX)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2275
GoodRx Holdings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
JPMorgan Downgrades GoodRx to Neutral From Overweight
marketscreener.com
Fri Feb 27 2026
GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $195M beats by $1.73M
seekingalpha.com
Wed Feb 25 2026
GoodRx Is Overvalued Without A Path To Double-Digit Growth
seekingalpha.com
Fri Dec 08 2023
GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High
newsheater.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Truist Financial Keeps Their Hold Rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
How Does GoodRx Work?
nerdwallet.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
GoodRx Holdings Earns ‘Buy’ Rating: Promising Q3 Results and Strategic PBM Partnerships Forecast Bright Future
markets.businessinsider.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Sanofi’s Lantus Insulin to Sell for $35 Via GoodRx Site
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
An In-Depth Look at GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) Stock Performance
newsheater.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
State Health Plan partnership will lower costs of some drugs
journalnow.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tides, sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings but expected to stay put
baltimoresun.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Semrush Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
businesswire.com
Tue Oct 17 2023