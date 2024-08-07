GAMANIA DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT #2309 COMPANY RANKING

Gamania Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Gamania), founded in 1995, is a major PC online game and digital entertainment corporation headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. It is the very first Taiwan online game brand expanding globally, now with subsidiaries publishing and developing in Hong Kong, Korea and Japan. In the past 20 years, Gamania is a veteran in the digital entertainment market in Asia, who creates several innovated services, including the first gaming card GASH. To reach the goal of building the biggest internet company in Taiwan, Gamania starts to extend services to emerging trend opportunities. It launched online payment service with GASH, cross-border eCommerce with Jollywiz, streaming media with Coture and crowdfunding with Webackers. With its resource and support from partners globally, Gamania keeps working on providing services the market really need. The core value Dare the Challenge calls for candidates who are passionate and proactive to join us to create a better future! 前身為富峰群，自1995年成立以來，不斷在挑戰中前進，一路變革、顛覆、創新。1999年更名為Gamania，深耕國家級旗艦網路，並積極擴張亞洲版圖。事業體以遊戲為核心，延展到資訊、客服、支付、行銷等線上平台，多次推動台灣 Internet 時代成長，與時俱進，締造佳績。 近年來，隨著行動化浪潮席捲全台，Gamania積極轉型，跨足行動支付、電子商務、影音新媒體、群眾募資等多元領域。2017年以嶄新的橘子集團網路艦隊揚帆出發，率領旗下遊戲、支付、電商、媒體等四大事業群加速前進，期許成為台灣全生態網路企業。 展望未來，Gamania橘子集團將以「Dare to Challenge」的積極態度顛覆市場常規，不畏挑戰、更勇於突破，以「探索網路生活的無限可能」作為品牌願景，從have a GOOD GAME! 進化到 have a GOOD TIME! 將與世界接軌，建構令人嚮往的美好生活。